Former Pak Skipper Gives Two Interesting Reasons Why People Are Running Away from ODI Cricket

One day cricket is going through a difficult period. More and more cricketers now feel that its future looks bleak, especially after what had transpired in the last fortnight. Firstly, South Africa scrapped their three-match ODI series against Australia in favor of their brand-new T20 franchise tournament and then Ben Stokes retiring from ODIs also doesn’t augur well for the white ball’s oldest format.

With so many tournaments across the world, cricketers are now giving priority to T20 and of course Test cricket which holds a special place in their hearts. “I want to play 150 Test matches for England," Stokes had said while revealing his future plans on Sky Sports Cricket.

Recently, Wasim Akram also echoed the same sentiments and so did Ravi Shastri who said ODIs should now be limited to World Cups.

Furthermore, former Pak skipper Rashid Latif also weighed in on the issue, saying that ODI cricket is getting tougher. He cited two prominent reasons behind it.

“Right now One Day (ODI) Cricket is demanding the most skills at the moment. There are two new balls and a powerplay," he said on his Youtube channel.

“In powerplay, you have one fielder inside the circle, which makes it very difficult for the batters. Five inside and four outside, so you have an extra fielder outside. You can’t play 50 overs. This is a difficult format, and you have to be really sharp."

“That’s why, people want to run away from ODI cricket."

“Even in Test matches, you are scoring 250 or 300. England chased down 250 in few overs against India, Pakistan chased 344 against Sri Lanka which means they are finding it easy, and ODI cricket is the most difficult to play right now," he added.

He said that Babar Azam was taken seriously only after he came good in ODIs.

“Let’s not forget that Babar Azam became a great player only after scoring three centuries against Windies in ODIs."

