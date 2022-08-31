Hongkong are all set to take on India in their second group match, but they will not be taken lightly for sure especially what they did when these two sides last time met at the Asia Cup four years ago.

Back then, they threatened to chase down India’s target of 286 runs with skipper Nizakat Khan and Anshuman Rath giving the side a solid 174-run opening partnership. While Khan almost had his century, Rath was gone for 73 runs. That game was a stark reminder of what these so called ‘minnows’ can do if they are taken lightly.

“Darr lagta hai, darr lagta hai inse khlene me. (Teams must be scared to play against Hongkong.) You spoke about Nizakat Khan, Esan (Ehsan Khan). There were one or two more players like Irfan who was banned. (Irfan Ahmed). They have local players also and they always had good teams. They are amongst the good teams in Associate members," former Pak skipper Rashid Latif said on his Youtube channel.

“And in this whole qualifier you had just one team which has qualified which shows how good a team is Hongkong," he added.

Furthermore, former India keeper Parthiv Patel also had words of encouragement for Hongkong. Comparing them to Afghanistan, he asked them to take inspiration from the war-torn nation.

“They will get a chance to interact with the likes of Virat Kohlis and Rohit Sharmas. How they are thinking and how they are preparing. You usually don’t get that chance. It’s not like they just played three qualifiers and they qualified for the Asia Cup. It had a long year of hardwork. So that they can go back, work hard and then qualify for a fifty over World Cup," former India wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel said on Cricbuzz Youtube channel.

“This is a process, like how Bangladesh have come up or Sri Lanka have come up. Or how Afghanistan has come up. We were talking about how Afghanistan were in the shoes of Hongkong maybe five, six years back and now we are talking like Afghanistan might beat the top sides like India or Pakistan. They need to be inspired from Afghanistan," he signed off.

After a hard earned victory over Pakistan in a last over thriller, scripted by Hardik Pandya, the focus against Hong Kong will be on batters and their adequate game time.

