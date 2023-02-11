Former Pakistan All-Rounder Claims Mohammad Shami Approached Him For Bowling Tips

Former Pakistani all-rounder Azhar Mahmood has revealed that Mohammad Shami came to him to address an issue regarding his seam position. Shami shared a dressing room with Mahmood during IPL 2012 and 2013 seasons for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings). The 47-year-old was able to play in the Indian Premier League due to his British Citizenship, representing the Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders in the competition.

Mahmood, Pakistan’s bowling coach until 2019, is now working as the bowling coach for International League T20 franchise Desert Vipers. The Vipers have made it to the final of this competition which is to be played on February 12.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, the former Pakistani international spoke about how India’s main pacer Mohammad Shami texted him regarding issues with his seam position.

Advertisement

“I’ve to pass on my experience with everyone. I don’t really care; sports has no boundaries. I’ve played in IPL for the Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders. I’ve worked with Shami. I remember when he was having an issue with his seam position, and he sent me a text message. I keep in touch with these guys. They come and ask me about their issues whenever I see them (Shami, Bhuvneshwar)."

Azhar Mahmood also expressed his desire to work with young pacers of the Indian team including Umran Malik and Mohammed Siraj

Meanwhile, Mohammad Shami is part of the Indian team taking on Australia in the four-match Border Gavaskar Trophy. Shami gave the hosts an early pivotal breakthrough, dismissing Australian opener David Warner for just one run in the first innings of the Nagpur Test.

The hosts look in a strong position with a lead of over 200 runs over Australia’s first innings total of 177, After giving India an early breakthrough with his bowling, Shami also contributed with the bat, scoring 37 off 47 balls before getting out.

India got off to a good start banking on a crucial partnership between Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin. Rohit notched up a sensational century to steer India to a strong position. Handy 50s by Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel further India’s position in the match.

Advertisement

Get the latest Cricket News here