Former Pakistan batter Disagrees With Ricky Ponting for Comparing Suryakumar Yadav With AB de Villiers

Former Pakistan opening batter Salman Butt has opined that Ricky Ponting was absolutely wrong to compare Suryakumar Yadav with former South Africa batter AB de Villiers. Butt believes that Ponting probably had a jet lag while making such comments. Former Australia skipper Ponting, while speaking on The ICC Review, had said that Surya’s 360-degree style of playing is pretty similar to De Villiers’ batting. Though, Butt feels that no one in the history of cricket has been able to play like De Villiers.

“The kind of cricket AB de Villiers played, I feel no one in even recent history has ever played like him. The kind of impact he had, opposition teams knew that if you cannot dismiss him you cannot win the match. There is Joe Root, Kane Williamson, Virat Kohli as well who has been world no.1 batter and has scored incredible hundreds. Rohit Sharma on his day has scored 250 runs in ODIs. So, maybe Ponting had a jet lag," Butt said in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel.

Butt thinks that Surya has just started to play international cricket and it will be too early to compare him with De Villiers. The former Pakistan cricketer admits that Surya does have the talent to excel in the international circuit but at the same time he points out that the Indian batter has not played in a big tournament yet.

Surya recently achieved a remarkable feat in T20I cricket after he scored a terrific century against England in the third T20I back in July. And with this century he just became the fifth Indian batter to score a ton in this format of the game.

In the T20I series against West Indies, Surya also opened batting for Team India. He played a brilliant knock of 76 off just 44 balls as an opening batter the in third T20I to help his side in winning the contest by seven wickets.

The Mumbai-born batter’s next assignment will be Asia Cup. India will be kicking off their Asia Cup campaign with a match against arch-rivals Pakistan. And Surya will surely want to pull off a stellar show in the Asia Cup to cement his spot in the T20 World Cup squad.

