Former Pakistan Captain Questions BCCI Selectors For Irregularity in Virat Kohli's Selection

Former Pakistan opener Salman Butt has questioned Team India’s selection policy as he pointed out the irregularity regarding Virat Kohli getting the rest in recent times. The Indian cricket team has been going through a transitional phase after Kohli relinquished the captaincy.

Kohli has been rested for the T20I series against Sri Lanka and South Africa. Recently, the BCCI announced a squad for the ODI series against West Indies, and the 33-year-old was rested once again alongside skipper Rohit Sharma.

Kohli has been going through an unusual patch where he is struggling to convert the fifties into triple-digit scores. He relinquished the captaincy to manage his workload but it also didn’t work out well for him so far.

Butt emphasized that Kohli is not at his best and the selectors are resting him for just one series and picking him for the next. He suggested that a player should get a considerable amount of rest.

“Virat Kohli was already going through a lean patch. Kohli also lost the captaincy in all three formats. I can’t comprehend why the Test captaincy was taken away from him. He is being rested for one series and then brought back for another series. Instead, a player should be rested for a considerable amount of time and then should be there in the side for all matches," Butt said on his YouTube channel.

The former Pakistan captain further bashed England’s media for targeting Kohli for his on-field altercation with Jonny Bairstow.

“You get hostile press in England and they never fail to seize such moments. They look to capitalize on such incidents. Both Virat Kohli and Jonny Bairstow are very passionate cricketers and even if there was a heated argument between them, it’s only limited to the field," he added.

Butt said that the banters are part and parcel of the game and Bairstow has already stated that two cricketers don’t have any issues with each other.

“Bairstow clarified in his press conference that the two are good friends and there are no such issues between them. These things are part and parcel of the game, especially when a lot of things are at stake," Butt said.

