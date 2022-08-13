Former Pakistan Cricketer Claims Jasprit Bumrah 'Might' Pull Out from T20 World Cup 2022

Moments before India’s squad was due for the upcoming Asia Cup, a big breaking news shocked many of the Indian fans. It said that Bumrah, the team’s premier pace bowler, will not be available for the continental clash scheduled to start on August 27. It must be mentioned here that Rohit Sharma led India will take on Pakistan in the opening match on August 28 and Bumrah’s presence will be felt. Although, last ten months have seen the rise of number of pacers in this side, Bumrah is a street smart cricketer whose presence could have helped India win the psychological battle.

Nevertheless, talking about one such battle, former Pak spinner Danish Kaneria claims that Bumrah’s injury scare might be a bit more serious with the pacer all set to miss the T20 World Cup in Australia. He said that he has heard ‘doubts’ over 29-year-old’s fitness.

“No doubt, Jasprit Bumrah is a world-class bowler who bowls terrific yorkers. But because his back injury has prolonged a little, I fear he might miss the T20 World Cup later this year. I hear there are doubts over his fitness. We know that Bumrah, with the action he has, is injury-prone. And that will only get worse. And that is what has happened. He might not be able to take part in the T20 World Cup in Australia. That is a bad news for India," said Kaneria on his official YouTube channel.

However, he also acknowledged that Bumrah’s injury could be gain for someone like Arshdeep Singh who made a stellar debut against England and then bowled effectively in West Indies.

“But the good thing is India have played other bowlers in his place. And they have found Arshdeep Singh in his place. He bowls brilliantly in the death overs, and he will have vital role there. He was recently the player of the series against West Indies and he has stepped up whenever India wanted him to. Additionally, they have played the likes of Prasidh Krishna, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is already there," said Kaneria.

