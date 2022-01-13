Former South Africa Pacer Dale Steyn Suggests Introduction of Free Hit in Test Cricket

Former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn feels that the introduction of the free hit rule in Test cricket might help the tail-enders “survive" the longer overs when the bowlers’ bowl no-balls. Steyn gave the suggestion during day 2 of the ongoing 2nd Test match between India and South Africa in Cape Town.

In limited-overs cricket, a free hit is awarded to the batting side if the bowler bowls a foot fault no-ball.

For any free hit, the striker can be dismissed only under the circumstances that apply for a no-ball, even if the delivery for the free hit is called wide ball.

Advertisement

>India vs South Africa: Full Coverage | Photos | Schedule | Results

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah bowled a no-ball to Duanne Olivier on Day 2 of the Cape Town, followed by a short ball. Steyn took to Twitter to put his point on the free hit.

“Free hit for No Ball in Test Cricket What you think? Will definitely help the bowlers (when batting) survive those extended 7/8 and sometimes 9 ball overs we’ve seen happen before ," Steyn tweeted on Wednesday.

“6 balls is Hard enough for the tail-enders facing a top class life threatening fast bowler."

The 38-year-old also lauded Bumrah, who registered the figures of 5/42, for his fifer.

“Anyway, makes for a interesting discussion. Serious Test Match happening here, well bowled Bumrah for the 5," Steyn said.

Advertisement

Bumrah shut his critics with one of his best five-wicket hauls in the traditional format as the Indian fast bowling unit gave the team slight edge over South Africa on an exhilarating second day of the third and final Test here on Wednesday.

>Also Read | IND vs SA: Virat Kohli Completes Century In Cape Town Test

Advertisement

Bumrah (23.3-8-42-5) was at the heart of India’s swift and brutal counter-attack as he got his seventh five-wicket haul with fine complementary acts from Mohammed Shami (16-4-39-2) and Umesh Yadav (16-3-64-2) that helped them bundle out the Proteas for 210.

Skipper Virat Kohli led India from the front as he rescued his team once again after being reduced to 24/2. South Africa came really hard after they conceded a slender lead of 13 runs in the first innings courtesy of Jasprit Bumrah’s fifer. Nonetheless, Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara hung in and made sure India face no more casualty as they ended the day with the score reading 57/2.

(With PTI Inputs)

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here