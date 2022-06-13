Former West Indies Pacer Ian Bishop Finds 'The Ideal Way to Spend An Off Day' in Multan

Pakistan cricketers have not been the only threats that the West Indies players had to deal with in the three-match ODI series as deadly heat also turned out to be a vicious factor for the Caribbeans. The intolerable weather conditions appeared to be such a deadly issue that the match timings had to be postponed in order to minimise the impact of heat on players and commentators as well. The rise in temperature also shattered former West Indies fast bowler Ian Bishop’s plans to explore the city of Multan.

And former Pakistan cricketer Bazid Khan appeared as Bishop’s savior. Bazid advised Bishop not to go out because of the unbearable heat. And in a video posted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Bazid can be seen offering a solution to Bishop’s plans to explore Pakistan.

In the video, Bazid is found with three baskets of mango for the former West Indian pacer. Former Pakistan cricketer brought three kinds of mangos - white chaunsa, Sindhi chaunsa and dasheri and after tasting those Bishop opined on the taste of each and every type.

The PCB had posted a video of the light-hearted interaction on Twitter. It was captioned as, “The ideal way to spend an off day. Bazid Khan plays host as Ian Bishop tastes Multan’s famous mangoes. Which one is your favourite?"

Fans and followers of the game loved the gesture as they expressed their happiness in the comments section.

One fan wrote, “Very nice. Great clips of place & culture by the media team. Keep doing the good work."

While another use wrote, “That’s beautiful Indeed."

Bishop also shared the tweet posted by PCB as he wrote in the caption, “Yum yum" along with three emojis.

Bishop did find a memorable way to explore the city of Multan but for the West Indies cricket team it turned out to be a horrible outing in the ODI series. The visitors had to endure a humiliating whitewash after losing all the three matches.

On Sunday, West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran scalped four wickets to restrict the hosts to 269/9 in 48 overs (D/L method). But Pooran’s terrific bowling spell turned out to be inconsequential as his side were bundled out for a mere total of 216 in 37.2 overs.

