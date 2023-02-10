Fortune Barishal vs Khulna Tigers Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bangladesh Premier League Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Fortune Barishal will take on the Khulna Tigers in the Bangladesh Premier League on February 10 at the Sher-e-Bangla stadium in Dhaka. Barishal have had a decent campaign so far, however, they have been marred with spells of inconsistency of late. The Shakib Al Hassan-led side is fourth in the BPL table with seven wins and four losses from 11 games. After losing their opening match this season, Fortune Barishal went on to win the next five games in a row. Last season’s runners-up have had a few dips in their form of late, losing out to Comilla Victorians by five wickets in their last encounter.

Batting first, Barishal crumbled under the pressure managing to get a paltry 121 runs on the board. Mahmudullah was their highest scorer on the night with 36 runs from 26 balls. Ebadot Hossain picked up two wickets, but the Victorians still managed to breeze through. Thus, Fortune Barishal will be hoping to get back to winning ways when they take on the Khulna Tigers.

Ahead of the Bangladesh Premier League match between Fortune Barishal and Khulna Tigers, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Bangladesh Premier League match between Fortune Barishal and Khulna Tigers be played?

The Bangladesh Premier League match between Fortune Barishal and Khulna Tigers will be played on February 10.

Where will the Bangladesh Premier League match between Fortune Barishal and Khulna Tigers be played?

The Bangladesh Premier League match between Fortune Barishal and Khulna Tigers will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium.

What time will the Bangladesh Premier League match between Fortune Barishal and Khulna Tigers begin?

The Bangladesh Premier League match between Fortune Barishal and Khulna Tigers will begin at 6:30 pm IST on February 10.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Bangladesh Premier League match between Fortune Barishal and Khulna Tigers?

The Bangladesh Premier League match between Fortune Barishal and Khulna Tigers will be telecast on Eurosport.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Bangladesh Premier League match between Fortune Barishal and Khulna Tigers?

The Bangladesh Premier League match between Fortune Barishal and Khulna Tigers will be streamed live on the FanCode website and app.

Fortune Barishal vs Khulna Tigers predicted starting lineups

Fortune Barishal probable playing 11: Anamul Haque (wk), Saif Hassan, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mahmudullah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ibrahim Zadran, Salman Hossain, Karim Janat, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Khaled Ahmed, Sunzamul Islam

Khulna Tigers probable playing 11: Tamim Iqbal, Shai Hope (c), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Azam Khan (wk), Yasir Ali, Mark Deyal, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nahidul Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Shafiqul Islam, Amad Butt

