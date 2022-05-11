Fortune Favours David Warner: Bails Light Up But Didn't Dislodge as DC Opener Escapes Lucky Dismissal Against RR - WATCH

Delhi Capitals opener David Warner had luck in his favour during the Indian Premier League match against Rajasthan Royals at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai on Wednesday. It was the 9th over of the match when Yuzvendra Chahal spun the ball which completely beat Warner and hit the leg stump. However, Warner had all the luck in his favour as the bail light but it didn’t dislodge. He was at 22.

Chahal was in disbelief as earlier in the same over Jos Buttler dropped a tough catch of Warner and one ball just went over Devdutt Padikkal at mid-wicket for a six.

Chasing a tricky target of 161, Delhi Capitals lost opener KS Bharat early on a duck in the first over. However, they recovered well with a solid stand between Warner and Mitchell Marsh. The southpaw played the anchor role, while Marsh, who had an offseason before the clash, came up big against Rajasthan Royals as he smashed a dominant half-century.

Ahead of the clash, Warner opened up on his team’s preparations as they have suffered several blows this season due to the COVID-19 outbreak in their camp.

“I’m doing well, it’s a do or die clash for us and hopefully we can be on the right side to keep our hopes alive," said Warner in pre-match chat with broadcasters Star Sports.

Asked about how the preparation has been, Warner remarked, “The prep has been better than last time (Covid-19 scare leading to players spending time in isolation), there were hiccups here and there. But we have played, trained and practiced a lot, so there are no excuses and we are good to go to start well."

Warner felt Delhi needed to be smarter at using the longer boundary at DY Patil Stadium while batting. “Our plan is to sticking to the basics, keep things simple as we can. In our last game, we did not use big boundary well enough while batting and holed out while trying to clear it. We need to rotate strike better and pick our areas smartly."

Meanwhile, maiden IPL fifty from Ravichandran Ashwin while Devdutt Padikkal chipped in with 48 carrying Rajasthan Royals to 160/6 against Delhi Capitals,

For Delhi, Chetan Sakariya was the standout with the ball, picking 2/23 while Mitchell Marsh and Anrich Nortje took two wickets each.

