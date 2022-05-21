'Found This in Archives': Dinesh Karthik Shares Picture in MI Jersey as Rohit Sharma's Team Holds The Key to RCB's Playoffs Chances

Every Royal Challengers Bangalore player and fan will be rooting for Mumbai Indians when they take the field against Delhi Capitals in a crucial IPL 2022 clash. The clash only is of academic interest to MI but for DC, their season hinges on the result.

If MI win, DC will be knocked out from the playoffs content and RCB will qualify. As of now, DC have 14 points from 13 matches while RCB are on 16 points from 14 matches.

A win for the Rishabh Pant-led franchise will bring them on level terms with RCB but since DC have a better net run-rate, they will seal the fourth and final playoffs spot. On the other hand, if DC lose, they remain on 14 points and RCB will go through.

Simple equation, right?

Yes. So RCB have thrown their full support behind the Rohit Sharma-led five-time IPL winners who are languishing at the bottom of the standings after a horror of a season. On Saturday morning, Dinesh Karthik shared an old image of his in MI jersey from the time when he represented the franchise for two seasons.

“Found this in archives," wrote Karthik alongside the image of him celebrating with a raised bat.

The wicketkeeper-batter represented MI in IPL 2012 and scored 238 runs for them. The following season was quite productive for the him as he went on to amass 510 run in it as MI won the title - Karthik’s only IPL title to date.

So Karthik is backing his old franchise to come good against DC, another one of the IPL teams he has represented in the past (when it was called Delhi Daredevils).

Karthik’s show of support comes after RCB batting star Virat Kohli said his teammates might attend the the MI vs DC clash at the Wankhede Stadium.

“Trying to put our feet up and chill out for 2 days and support Mumbai. We have 2 more supporters for Mumbai, not just 2 but I think 25 more supporters," Kohli said during an interview for IPL after leading RCB to an emphatic win over Gujarat Titans on Thursday night.

“You might see us in the stadium as well," he added.

