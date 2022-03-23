Four Players Suresh Raina Thinks Can Lead Chennai Super Kings After MS Dhoni Retires

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina has named the list of probable candidates who could become Chennai Super Kings captain once MS Dhoni decides to hang his boots. Dhoni has been leading the Chennai-based franchise since the inception of IPL in 2008.

While other teams have gone through various captains over the years, CSK continue to show complete faith in Dhoni even after he has retired from international cricket.

However, as Dhoni inches towards the end of his cricketing career, CSK will have to find a replacement for the captain’s role. And now Raina has offered some suggestions of probable candidates for the role.

The former CSK star was Dhoni’s deputy at the franchise for over a decade, feels that players like Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, Ravindra Jadeja and Dwayne Bravo could lead the side in absence of Dhoni.

Speaking on Star Sports ahead of the tournament, Raina said, “Ravindra Jadeja, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa and Dwayne Bravo can lead the side. They are capable, know the game very well and can be a successor for MS Dhoni."

Raina went unsold at the mega auction after no teams showed interest to buy him as he entered with a base price of Rs 2 crore. While he may not be seen in action on the field, he will be part of IPL 15 as a commentator.

Raina has joined the commentary panel for the season along with Ravi Shashti who will pick up the mic after seven years. Shastri had left his media role to become the head coach of the Indian cricket team.

Earlier, there were reports of Raina joining the Gujarat Titans as a replacement for Jason Roy. However, the franchise denied any such development.

IPL is slated to begin on March 26 with the opening match between the defending champions CSK and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium.

