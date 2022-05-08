FR-W vs AUT-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Women’s Quadrangular T20I Series 2022 match between France Women and Austria Women: Women’s Quadrangular T20I Series 2022 will conclude with an encounter between France Women and Austria Women. Dreux Sports Cricket Club will host the game between the two sides on May 08, Sunday.

France Women are languishing at the bottom of the points table with two consecutive losses to their name. The team kickstarted the tournament with a defeat against Jersey Women by seven wickets. Their second loss in the competition also came against the same team by six wickets.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Advertisement

As far as Austria Women are concerned, they are second in the standings with one loss and one victory. The team made an outstanding start to the tournament by beating Spain Women by 35 runs. However, they had trouble continuing the momentum as they lost to Jersey Women by 70 runs.

Ahead of the match between France Women and Austria Women, here is everything you need to know:

FR-W vs AUT-W Telecast

France Women vs Austria Women game will not be telecast in India

FR-W vs AUT-W Live Streaming

The FR-W vs AUT-W fixture will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

FR-W vs AUT-W Match Details

The FR-W vs AUT-W match will be played at the Dreux Sports Cricket Club at 06:30 PM IST on May 08, Sunday.

FR-W vs AUT-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Mahadewa Pathirannehelage

Vice-Captain - Priya Sabu

Advertisement

Suggested Playing XI for FR-W vs AUT-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Maelle Cargouet, Gandhali Bapat

Batters: Harjivan Bhullar, Priya Sabu, Poppy McGeown

All-rounders: Jo-Antoinette Stiglitz, Louise Lestavel, Mahadewa Pathirannehelage

Bowlers: Rezarta Avdylaj, Lydie Templeman, Soujanya Chamundaiah

FR-W vs AUT-W Probable XIs:

France Women: Alix Brodin, Cindy Breteche, Poppy McGeown, Ganesh Pooja, Krystel Lemoine, Marie Violleau, Louise Lestavel, Maelle Cargouet, Lara Armas, Tara Britton, Lydie Templeman

Austria Women: Soujanya Chamundaiah, Gandhali Bapat, Busra UCA, Harjivan Bhullar, Priya Sabu, Smriti Kohli, Mahadewa Pathirannehelage, Raphaela Trobinger, Ashmaan Saifee, Jo-Antoinette Stiglitz, Rezarta Avdylaj

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here