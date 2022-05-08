FR-W vs ESP-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Women’s Quadrangular T20I Series 2022 match between France Women and Spain Women: France Women and Spain Women will battle it out against each other on Sunday at the Dreux Sports Cricket Club. Both France and Spain will be searching for their first victory in the competition. Spain Women ended up losing their first game to Austria Women by 35 runs.

There was no improvement in Spain’s performance in the next game as well as they were beaten by Jersey Women by 67 runs. In both the matches, the batters let the team down by registered scores of 92 and 108 in their allotted 20 overs.

France Women also endured a loss in their opening match. The team was hammered by Jersey Women by seven wickets. France posted only 87 runs on the board and the opposition easily chased it within 12.3 overs.

Ahead of the match between France Women and Spain Women, here is everything you need to know:

FR-W vs ESP-W Telecast

France Women vs Spain Women game will not be telecast in India

FR-W vs ESP-W Live Streaming

The Women’s Quadrangular T20I Series 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

FR-W vs ESP-W Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Dreux Sports Cricket Club at 2:30 PM IST on May 08, Sunday.

FR-W vs ESP-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Louise Lestavel

Vice-Captain - Hifsa Butt

Suggested Playing XI for FR-W vs ESP-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Maelle Cargouet, Tashiba Mirza

Batters: Amy Brown-Carrera, Uswa Syed, Poppy Mc Geown

All-rounders: Rabia Mushtaq, Louise Lestavel, Ganesh Pooja

Bowlers: Elspeth Fowler, Lydie Templeman, Hifsa Butt

FR-W vs ESP-W Probable XIs:

France Women: Ganesh Pooja, Krystel Lemoine, Marie Violleau, Lydie Templeman, Louise Lestavel, Alix Brodin, Cindy Breteche, Poppy Mc Geown, Maelle Cargouet, Lara Armas, Tara Britton

Spain Women: Amy Brown-Carrera, Elspeth Fowler, Jaspreet Kaur, Tashiba Mirza, Hifsa Butt, Wania Malik, Memoona Muhammad, Rabia Mushtaq, Rabia Iqbal, Uswa Syed, Zenab Iqbal

