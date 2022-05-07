FR-W vs JER-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Women’s Quadrangular T20I Series 2022 match between France Women and Jersey Women:

The reverse fixtures in the Women’s Quadrangular T20I Series 2022 will kickstart with a face-off between France Women and Jersey Women. The game between the two sides was dominated by Jersey Women as they outplayed France by seven wickets. Charlie Miles was the hero of the match as she scored not out 39 runs to help Jersey chase 88 runs.

Following a victory against France, Jersey went on to win their next two games against Spain Women and Austria Women. Three wins have pushed the team to the top of the table with six points. Trinity Smith and Charlie Miles are in an exceptional form with the bat. The two players are expected to continue their exploits on Saturday as well.

France Women, on the other hand, are yet to play a game in the Quadrangular T20I Series after losing to Jersey. They are currently at the bottom of the points table. France have some skilled players in their team and they will hope to get off the mark on Saturday.

Ahead of the match between France Women and Jersey Women, here is everything you need to know:

FR-W vs JER-W Telecast

France Women vs Jersey Women game will not be telecast in India

FR-W vs JER-W Live Streaming

The Women’s Quadrangular T20I Series 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

FR-W vs JER-W Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Dreux Sports Cricket Club at 2:30 PM IST on May 07, Saturday.

FR-W vs JER-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Chloe Greechan

Vice-Captain - Charlie Miles

Suggested Playing XI for FR-W vs JER-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Maelle Cargouet

Batters: Charlie Miles, Tea Brocklesby, Poppy Mc Geown

All-rounders: Lily Greig, Trinity Smith, Louise Lestavel, Ganesh Pooja

Bowlers: Erin Gouge, Lydie Templeman, Chloe Greechan

FR-W vs JER-W Probable XIs:

France Women: Marie Violleau, Lydie Templeman, Louise Lestavel, Alix Brodin, Cindy Breteche, Ganesh Pooja, Krystel Lemoine, Tara Britton, Poppy Mc Geown, Maelle Cargouet, Lara Armas

Jersey Women: Georgia Mallett, Rose Hill, Erin Gouge, Tea Brocklesby, Flo Copley, Grace Wetherall, Lily Greig, Olive Smith, Trinity Smith, Charlie Miles, Chloe Greechan

