FRA vs CZR Dream11 Team Prediction: France vs Czech Republic Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Sunday’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Match, June 24, 6:00 pm IST

FRA vs CZR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Sunday’s (June 24) ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier match between France and Czech Republic: Cricket has been transcending boundaries in recent times and thus the ICC is organising a Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier for countries where the sport is small but growing at a significant rate.

France and Czech Republic will lock horns against each other in their opening fixture of the tournament. The two teams will face off in the fourth match of Group B which features Estonia, Norway, and Switzerland as well.

The French squad has a talented bunch of players who will be looking to make their mark on the international stage. Suventhiran Santhirakumaran will lead the French side for the tournament and will hope to start his stint as the skipper with a win.

Czech Republic also are an inexperienced side with a lot of upcoming players. They will be hoping to start their campaign on a winning note. Dylan Steyn has been the standout player for CZR in the recent matches.

The match will be an intriguing encounter as both sides will go out to get their first win of the tournament.

Ahead of the match between France and the Czech Republic; here is everything you need to know:

FRA vs CZR Telecast

The match between France and the Czech Republic will not be telecast in India.

FRA vs CZR Live Streaming

The match between France and Czech Republic is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app.

FRA vs CZR Match Details

The FRA vs CZR match will be played at the Kerava National Ground in Finland on Sunday , June 24, at 6:00 pm IST.

FRA vs CZR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Dylan Steyn

Vice-Captain: Sabawoon Davizi

Suggested Playing XI for FRA vs CZR Dream11 Fantasy Football:

Wicketkeeper: Ushan Gunathilake, Lingeswaran Canessane

Batsman: Jubaid Ahamed, Sabawoon Davizi, Dylan Steyn

All-rounder: Arun Ashokan, Noman Amjad, Ritik Tomar

Bowler: Satyajit Sengupta, Kayanthan Sivakumar, Zain Ahmad

France vs Czech Republic Possible Staring XI:

France Predicted Line-up: Lingeswaran Canessane(wk), Jubaid Ahamed, Suventhiran Santhirakumaran (c), Abdulmalik Jabarkhel, Rithurshan Gunarasa, Noman Amjad, Rahmatullah Mangal, Ibrahim Jabarkhel, Abdul-Mahathir, Zain Ahmad, Kayanthan Sivakumar

Czech Republic Predicted Starting Line-up: Ushan Gunathilake (wk), Sabawoon Davizi, Dylan Steyn, Sudesh Wickramasekara (c), Arun Ashokan, Ritik Tomar, Sharan Ramakrishnan Sundareswaran, Sazib Bhuiyan, Naveed Ahmed, Tripurari Kanhya Lal, Satyajit Sengupta

