FRD vs WLP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Portugal 2022 match between Friendship CC and Wild Panthers: Friendship CC (FRD) take on Wild Panthers (WLP) in back-to-back ECS T10 Portugal 2022 matches at the Gucherre Cricket Ground, in Albergaria, on Wednesday, April 6. The first game starts at 05:00 PM IST onwards, while the reverse fixture commences at 07:00 PM IST.

Friendship CC currently occupy the fourth spot, while Wild Panthers are in third position in the ECS T10 Portugal Group B points table.

Friendship CC have won two and lost as many games thus far. They come into this match after they faced consecutive defeats in back-to-back games against Oeiras by 39 and 16 runs respectively. They will be aiming to get back on track in this game.

The Wild Panthers, on the other hand, are having a difficult time in the tournament. They have managed to win just two of their six games so far. They too were defeated by Oeiras by 58 and 12 runs last time out. The team will be keen to win the doubleheader game on Wednesday.

Ahead of their back-to-back matches, fans can check the FRD vs WLP Dream11s and Predicted XIs here:

FRD vs WLP Telecast

Friendship CC vs Wild Panthers game will not be telecast in India.

FRD vs WLP Live Streaming

The ECS T10 Portugal 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

FRD vs WLP Match Details

The match will be played at Gucherre Cricket Ground in Portugal at 5:00 pm IST on Wednesday, April 6. The reverse clash between the two teams kicks off at 07:00 PM IST at the same venue.

FRD vs WLP Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mohammed Jayed Alam

Vice-Captain: Dikshit Patel

Suggested Playing XI for FRD vs WLP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Arslan Naseem

Batters: Manjeet Singh, Azhar Andani, Md Zakir Hussain

All-rounders: Imtiaz Rana, Mohammad Asad-I, Dikshit Patel, Mohammed Jayed Alam

Bowlers: Mitul Patel, Parth Patel, Enamul Shamim

FRD vs WLP Probable XIs:

Friendship CC: Mohammad Asad-I, Mizu Rahman (WK), Imtiaz Rana (C), Mohammad Alamin, Mohammed Jayed Alam, Md Abdul Motin, Ashraful Rupu, Naim Rahman, Ashikur Rahman, Md Zakir Hussain, Enamul Shamim

Wild Panthers: Azhar Andani, Arslan Naseem, Dikshit Patel, Manjeet Singh, Dhaval Patel, Dharm Patel, Akhil Varghese, Rahul Bhardwaj, Mitul Patel, Parth Patel, Krishna Neupane

