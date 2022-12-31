Friend Warned Rishabh Pant Not to Drive Alone, Cricketer Insisted He Will Manage-Report

India cricketer Rishabh Pant is likely to be flown into Mumbai or Delhi so that BCCI can decide on the future course of action. The 25-year-old Pant was traveling to his hometown Roorkee when he dozed off and his car hit a divider. The vehicle which was overspeeding overturned and soon caught flames and Pant had to break out of the vehicle to save himself.

He was first taken to Saksham Superspeciality hospital in Roorkee from where he was referred to Max Dehradun where he is reportedly stable. Howver, reports have now emerged that he may be shifted to the national capital or Mumbai so that a future course of action can be determined.

Devendra Sharma, Pant’s coach, told Cricbuzz that the family was briefed of Pant’s condition, which is stable but requires long-term treatment.

“The ligament injury on his knee needs treatment and the BCCI has advised the Max Hospital in Dehradun not to undertake it immediately. He will soon be flown to Delhi or Mumbai where the next course of treatment will be decided. Meanwhile, the scans of the brain and spine are said to be normal," the report states further.

Rishabh Pant Accident Live Updates

Earlier one of the Doctors had confirmed that it will take at least three to six months for him to recover from a ligament tear. He was already undergoing knee rehab and was even asked to report to NCA Bengaluru for the same. He wanted to celebrate the new year with his mother and chose to drive alone to Roorkee when the accident happened. The Cricbuzz report states that one of his close aide even asked him not to drive alone.

“It is learnt that before he left for Derhadun, a friend of Pant advised him not to drive alone but Pant insisted that he would be able to manage. The crash happened in the early hours of Friday (December 30) between Manglaur and Narsan in the Haridwar district."

Pant plays his domestic cricket for Delhi and the cricket board has said that if required they may airlift the cricketer to the national capital.

DDCA director said, “if required we’ll shift Rishabh Pant to Delhi and chances are high that we’ll airlift him to Delhi for plastic surgery". (To ANI).

