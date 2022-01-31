'Friends' Rishabh Pant and Neeraj Chopra in a Photoshoot is What Internet Loves

Netizens witnessed an unexpected bonhomie between two Indian sports stars as Tokyo 2020 gold medal winner Neeraj Chopra posted some candid photos with Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant. The pictures featured the two athletes sharing a good laugh during a recent photoshoot. “Always easier when you have a friend with you to face the cameras! Great fun doing this with Rishabh Bhai, Neeraj wrote while Tweeting the photos. Replying to Neeraj’s tweet, Rishabh also posted good luck for the Olympian’s training and wished to batch up with him soon.

Fans quickly jumped in to share their admiration for the athletes and expressed delight overseeing them in one frame. “2 legends in 1 frame," wrote a user in his tweet reaction while another commented, “Current gold medalist and future gold medalist as an Indian captain (2028 Olympic)"

Meanwhile, some users were also intrigued about the joke that made them laugh so hard.

According to HT report, the two had got together for a photoshoot organized by JSW Sports, the agency that handles both their work. Though the duo had not met previously they bonded really well during the photoshoot and expressed admiration for each other.

When asked about Pant, Neeraj said that while doesn’t follow cricket very closely, he had heard a lot of good things about Pant’s skill and game. The Olympian added Pant’s tips helped him to do well during the photoshoot.

Pant reciprocated the admiration and lauded Neeraj for being humble despite achieving phenomenal success in his field. “It will be very difficult for any other athlete to match that kind of success. But when I met him, he was so humble. The vibe he gives is homely," HT quoted Pant as saying

Neeraj rose to fame with his success at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 where he bagged the Gold meddal in the men’s javelin event. The 24-year-old became only the second Indian to win gold at Olympics in an individual sport.

