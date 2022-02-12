From Avesh Khan to Rahul Tripathi - Uncapped Players Who Racked up Big Bucks on Day 1 of IPL 2022 Auction

>Uncapped Players Who Racked up Big Bucks on Day 1 of IPL 2022 Auction: There was always a sense of uncapped players would be in the thick of things in the IPL 2022 Auction and after franchises went for the ticket players early on in the marquee list, with the likes of Shreyas Iyer racking up 12.5 crore, it was the uncapped players who forced the franchises to dig deep into their pockets and returned with some astonishing numbers at the auction. While on the other hand proven international performers like Trent Boult (Rs 8 crore), Faff du Plessis (Rs 7 crore), Kagiso Rabada (Rs 9.5 crore), David Warner (Rs 6.5 crore) were picked up as bargain buys, the likes of Avesh Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rahul Tripathi had franchises involved in intense bidding wars.

With the teams almost starting from scratch, it was always predicted that they will go for the uncapped players, but more as bargain buys, but what transpired in Bengaluru on Day 1 of the IPL 2022 Auction was some astute bidding strategy keeping in mind not just the next year or so, but the next 3-4 years. Here is a look at the star uncapped players who became crorepatis at the IPL 2022 Auction

Avesh Khan - Rs 10 crore (Lucknow Super Giants) - The 25-year-old, as expected triggered a bidding war at the auction after his tremendous show last season where he claimed 24 wickets in 16 matches. With his raw pace and disciplined bowling, Avesh has a knack for picking wickets in every stage of the game. The former Delhi Capitals pacer is touted to be the next big thing in Indian cricket and if all goes well he is expected to make his international debut in the upcoming limited-overs series against West Indies. Lucknow Super Giants put their faith in the MP speedster with a whopping amount of Rs 10 crore, making his costlier than Kagiso Rabada. CSK and LSG were involved in the battle early on before MI and SRH joined in, but LSG did not budge.

Rahul Tewatia – 9 crore (Gujarat Titans) – The Rajasthan Royals players who became an overnight sensation with his six-hitting prowess, taking out West Indian Sheldon Cottrell in the 2019 IPL was listed at a base price of Rs 40 lakh and as soon as his name popped up, CSK and RCB jumped with their bids, taking his stocks to Rs 2 crore, before Gujrat Titans jumped. CSK kept at it and took the bid to 9 crore after which CSK bailed out as Titans bagged the all-rounder. Tewatia has so far played 48 IPL matches scoring 521 runs at 23.69 and striking at 124.34. He has 32 wickets at an economy of 7.71.

Shahrukh Khan – Rs 9 crore (Punjab Kings) – A strong domestic season that saw him seal this year’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with a six for Tamil Nadu, Shahrukh Khan entered the auctions with heavy expectations and he did not disappoint. He was not retained by PBKS, the team he played the last season for, and it proved to be the right decision at Rs 9 crore it was PBKS who bought back the late-order finisher in a bid to boost their batting firepower. He has played just 11 IPL matches but has a strike rate of 134.21

Rahul Tripathi – 8.50 crore (Sunrisers Hyderabad) – A proven IPL performer Rahul Tripathi was used as a floater by KKR in the past and he was also one of the uncapped players to watch out at the IPL 2022 auctions. The Maharashtra top-order batsman was instrumental in taking KKR to the final of IPL 2021 alongside Venkatesh Iyer and it was certain if his name came up in the auction, he will have interested bidders. He went to SRH for Rs. 8.5 crore, as they staved off stiff competition from CSK and KKR.

Shivam Mavi – 7.25 crore (Kolkata Knight Riders) – The former U19 player was a surprise pick at Rs 7.25 crore. Having been part of the KKR set up for the last three years, KKR went for him right from the start resign him, but the upstart had a lot of interested buyers namely –RCB, PBKS, GT and LSG, but KKR stuck with their bid right from the start and managed to pick him up at a high price.

Abhishek Sharma – 6.50 crore (Sunrisers Hyderabad) – Another rU19 star from the 2018 batch, the allrounder had shown glimpses of his brilliance on the field, with the bat and the ball during the limited opportunity the got for Sunrisers Hyderabad and had also put in notable performances in the domestic tourney as well. It was no surprise that he was re-signed by Sunrisers Hyderabad at Rs 6.5 crore, who had already retained two uncapped players in Umran Malik and Abdul Samad.

Kartik Tagyi – 4 crore (Sunrisers Hyderabad) - Another U19 graduate, Tyagi was part of India’s tour party for Australia in 2019 and out in impressive performances down under during the practice matches. He continued his rich vein of form for Rajasthan Royals forming a potent new-ball pair with Chetan Sakariya. While RR stayed away from the bidding process, DC, CSK had an intense battle to acquire the services of the speedster before SRH joined in followed by MI. CSK bailed out at Rs 3.40 crore, while put in the winning bid at Rs 4 crore

Riyan Parag – 3.80 crore (Rajasthan Royals) - A surprise pick by Rajasthan Royals as the Assam state player had a very lean season with RR last year, but Rajasthan management showed faith in him and picked him at a rather high price of Rs 3.80 crore. The allrounder, having the reputation of being a big-hitter hopefully will repay the faith shown in him by the Rajasthan management this coming season.

Harpreet Brar – Rs 3.80 crore (Punjab Kings) – Harpreet Brar put in a decent season for PBKS last time around and in the ten matches he has played across two seasons, he has picked up 5 wickets at an economy of 7. 12. While Arshdeep Singh handled the new ball and the death over, Brar was tidy in the middle overs and PBKS were not going to let go of him despite stiff competition from RCB, GT and KKR

Dewald Brevis – Rs 3 crore (Mumbai Indians) – Fondly called the Baby AB, Dewald had an impressive run in the recently-concluded Under-19 World Cup in the Caribbean. The Proteas colts might not have made it to the knockouts but the 18-year-old ended the tournament as the highest run-scorer, amassing 506 runs in six games, including two hundreds and three half-centuries. Initially registered for a base price of Rs 20 Lakh, the right-hand batter led to a high-voltage bidding war between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings. But it was Mumbai Indians who turned the tables by making a stunning entry midway and snapped away from the youngsters for a handsome amount of Rs 3 crore.

>Uncapped Crorepatis (Day 1)

1. Avesh Khan – 10 crore (Lucknow Super Giants)

2. Rahul Tewatia – 9 crore (Gujarat Titans)

3. Shahrukh Khan – 9 crore (Punjab Kings)

4. Rahul Tripathi – 8.50 crore (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

5. Shivam Mavi – 7.25 crore (Kolkata Knight Riders)

6. Abhishek Sharma – 6.50 crore (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

7. Kartik Tyagi – 4 crore (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

8. Riyan Parag – 3.80 crore (Rajasthan Royals)

9. Harpreet Brar – 3.80 crore (Punjab Kings)

10. Anuj Rawat – 3.40 crore (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

11. Dewald Brevis – 3 crore (Mumbai Indians)

12. R Sai Kishore – 3 crore (Gujarat Titans)

13. Abhinav Manohar – 2.60 crore (Gujarat Titans)

14. Shahbaz Ahamad – 2.40 crore (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

15. KS Bharat – 2 crore (Delhi Capitals)

16. Murugan Ashwin – 1.60 crore (Mumbai Indians)

17. Kamlesh Nagarkoti – 1.10 crore (Delhi Capitals)

