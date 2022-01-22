From Chris Gayle to Ben Stokes: Star Players Unavailable For IPL 2022 Auction

The 2022 IPL auction is around the corner and the players have already registered their names for the mega event which is scheduled for next month. The BCCI has already announced that a total of 1,214 players (896 Indian and 318 overseas players) have signed up to be part of the IPL 2022 Player Auction. Some of the biggest names from the cricketing world have decided to go under the hammer, while few made themselves unavailable. However, the list will be pruned closer to the IPL auction which will be held on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru.

Following an underwhelming performance in Ashes 2021-22, several English players are the notable absentees from the upcoming auction list.

Here are some star players who will not be available for the IPL 2022 auction.

>1. Chris Gayle: It’s the end of an era as the Universe Boss has not signed up for the upcoming mega auction. The southpaw has been one of the most prolific run-scorer in the history of the Indian Premier League and has played some incredible innings to remember including a 175-run knock which is the highest score in the tournament’s history. The ageing superstar has played for Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings in the past.

>2. Ben Stokes: The flamboyant returned to competitive cricket in Ashes 2021-22 after recovering from injury and a mental health break. The flamboyant all-rounder has been released by Rajasthan Royals after he missed most of IPL 2021 due to injury. Bio-bubble fatigue is one of the key reasons behind, Stokes big call ahead of the IPL 2022 which will be a ten-team affair. After the Ashes debacle, Stokes also wants to focus on Test cricket. He has played 43 matches in IPL so far in which he scored 920 runs and picked 28 wickets. He was also named Most Valuable Player award in 2017.

>3. Sam Curran: The former CSK all-rounder is one of the most shocking absentees from the auction list. Curran has tasted decent success in the Indian Premier League. He was signed by CSK for a whopping INR 5.50 crore in IPL 2020 however they decide to release ahead of this year’s auction. He sustained an injury during last year’s IPL and was eventually ruled out of the 2021 T20 WC. He is still not 100 per cent fit which might be the reason behind his unavailability.

>4. Jofra Archer: The premier pacer is still working hard on regaining 100 per cent fitness and doesn’t want to put his body at risk for the upcoming season of IPL. The former Rajasthan Royals fast bowler has been on the sidelines for almost ten months due to elbow problems. He recently joined England’s T20 squad during their training session at the Kensington Oval but is still not available to bowl after having a second surgical procedure on his right elbow last month.

>5. Mitchell Starc: A few days back, the Australia pace spearhead gave a hint that he might put up his name for the IPL auction and return to the richest cricket league after 7 years. However, it seems like things didn’t work out for Starc as he has made himself unavailable once again. In the past, Starc has played for Royal Challengers Bangalore only, while he was signed by Kolkata Knight Riders in 2018 but the injury forced him out of the tournament.

