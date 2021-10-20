From Chris Gayle to Suresh Raina; Cricketers Who Have Scored Hundreds in T20 World Cups

The inaugural edition of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup was organized in South Africa in 2007 and India were the champions of the elusive trophy. Since then, five more T20 World Cups have been organized. The seventh edition of the tournament is currently being held in Oman and United Arab Emirates. The defending champions West Indies will head into the tournament as the overwhelming favourites due to the firepower in their ranks.

Interestingly, so far only eight centuries have been scored in the history of the prestigious event with self-proclaimed universe boss Chris Gayle scoring two of them.

>Here is the list of the hundreds scored in the history of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup:

>Chris Gayle

Gayle scored the first-ever century in the T20 World Cup in the first edition of the league in Johannesburg against host South Africa on September 11, 2007. He scored 117 runs off 57 balls with the help of seven fours and ten sixes.

>Suresh Raina

The second hundred in the tournament was scored by India’s Suresh Raina during the 2010 T20 World Cup against South Africa in Gros Islet. He scored 101 runs off 60 balls at an impressive strike rate of 160.33.

>Mahela Jayawardene

Mahela Jayawardene scored his only hundred in the T20 World Cup in 2010 against Zimbabwe. He scored 100 runs off 64 balls at a strike rate of 156.25. Jayawardene’s knock was laced with ten fours and four sixes.

>Brendon McCullum

The fourth T20 World Cup hundred was smashed by New Zealand’s Brendon McCullum during the 2012 edition of the tournament. He scored 123 runs off 58 balls at a staggering strike rate of 212.06 against Bangladesh.

>Alex Hales

England’s Alex Hales smashed an unbeaten 116 runs off 64 balls during a match between Sri Lanka and England in the 2014 World Cup. Hales’ strike rate in the match was 181.25 and his innings included 11 fours and six sixes.

>Ahmed Shehzad

Pakistan’s Ahmed Shehzad scored an unbeaten 111 runs off 62 balls against Bangladesh during the 2014 T20 WC in Dhaka.

>Tamim Iqbal

Tamim Iqbal is the only Bangladesh player to score a century in T20 World Cup. He achieved this feat during the 2016 T20 World Cup against Oman. He scored 103* runs off 63 balls with the help of ten fours and five sixes in the said match in Dharamsala.

>Chris Gayle

The last T20 World Cup century was scored by Gayle on March 16 2016 against England in Mumbai. He scored an unbeaten 100 runs off 48 balls as West Indies defeated England by six wickets.

