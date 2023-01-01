From Rishabh Pant To Andrew Symmonds-Cricketers Who Met With Car Accident

On Friday morning, the star wicketkeeper-batsman of the Indian cricket team, Rishabh Pant, was involved in a major accident when he was returning from New Delhi to Roorkee. The accident occurred close to the Narsan boundary of Roorkee. He was alone in his Mercedes car. His car collided with the divider and then caught fire.

Such incidents happened earlier too. From Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi to Andrew Symonds, here is a list of cricketers who have previously been involved in fatal car accidents.

Andrew Symonds

Australia cricketer and two-time World Cup winner Andrew Symonds died in a car crash on the night of March 14, 2022. He was the only passenger in the crash just outside of Townsville, Queensland. He was 46. The police report said, “Early information indicates, shortly after 11 pm the car was being driven on Hervey Range Road, near Alice River Bridge when it left the roadway and rolled." “Emergency services attempted to revive the 46-year-old driver and sole occupant. However, he died of his injuries," the cop added.

Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi

On July 1, 1961, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi met with an accident on his way. His car was involved in a head-on collision with another vehicle at Hove in East Sussex. He had badly injured his right eye. The accident permanently damaged his right eye at the age of 20. Six months after the accident, Pataudi fought back and became the cricket team’s youngest test captain at 21.

Mohammad Azharuddin

Former Indian cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin’s car met with an accident at the Kota mega highway in Soorwal, Rajasthan, on December 30, 2020. Azharuddin suffered a minor injury and escaped the accident unharmed. When the car was involved in an accident, he and his family were headed to Ranthambore.

The car overturned after it got unbalanced. Azhar and his co-passengers were admitted to the nearby hospital, from where they were discharged after receiving first aid.

Mohammed Shami

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami met with an accident while returning to New Delhi from Dehradun on March 25, 2018. A truck rammed into Shami’s Toyota car early morning, around 5 am. He sustained minor injuries and received 10 stitches on his head after the collision.

Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar escaped unharmed in a car accident while travelling from Manchester to London on August 10, 2014, after the completion of the third Test between India and England. He was riding in a Jaguar with other commentators Marc Nicholas and Chandresh Patel when the accident occurred. The legendary batsman was sitting on the left side, while Nicholas was sitting beside the driver. A car coming from the opposite end collided with their Jaguar. Gavaskar remarked, “God has saved us. There was torrential rain and our car was being driven very fast. Thankfully, no one was hurt although the accident was very scary."

Joginder Sharma

On November 24, 2011, the cricketer Joginder Sharma received head injuries when his car collided with a BPO vehicle in Dwarka, New Delhi. Sharma, a member of the 2007 Twenty20 World Cup team, was in the vehicle with one other cricketer.

The Haryana all-rounder Joginder Sharma, talking about his car accident, said, “I had a major head injury, fracture and clotting, was in the ICU, needed head surgery and about 40-45 stitches. The doctors were cautious, because that’s the nature of head injuries. Kuch bhi ho sakta hain (anything can happen)."

Najeeb Tarakai

Najeeb Tarakai, the top-order right-hand batsman for Afghanistan, passed away on October 2, 2020, at the age of 29, as a result of injuries sustained in a car accident in Jalalabad. While crossing the street in Eastern Nangarhar, Najeeb was struck by a car.

The cricketer played his only one-day international against Ireland in March 2017 in Greater Noida.

Afsar Zazai

Afghanistan cricketer Afsar Zazai was involved in a horrific car crash on June 21, 2020. The Afghan wicketkeeper-batsman sustained a slight head injury.

