From Shastri’s Flamboyance to Dravid’s Calmness: A New Era Set to Dawn for Indian Cricket

Indian cricket is looking inwards to coaching solutions since the 2015 World Cup co-hosted by Australia-New Zealand. Zimbabwe’s Duncan Fletcher’s contract as head coach had ended and established ex-India Test stalwarts have been holding the reins till now. Anil Kumble was appointed chief coach in 2016, stepped down after the 2017 Champions Trophy final loss to Pakistan and Ravi Shastri took charge of the national team. By the time his tenure ends at the 2021 T20 World Cup, regardless of India’s performance, Rahul Dravid would have quietly slipped into the hot seat. Having applied for the chief coach’s job, the latter was the front-runner for the assignment in a nation of cricket-watchers. No foreign coach’s name was debated.

Interestingly, from 2015 onwards no foreigner had a major technical role in Indian cricket, after Fletcher struggled to match predecessor Gary Kirsten’s feat of guiding India to a title win in an ICC competition (2011 World Cup win). Neither did Kumble or Shastri, though India advanced as far as a semi-final under Shastri (going down to runners-up New Zealand at 2019 World Cup). Extremely competitive in their playing days, both had their own coaching style. Intense and process-oriented, Kumble’s thrust was on discipline and demanded players recovering from injury had to prove competitive fitness in domestic cricket before expecting a return. Shastri, laidback in comparison, believed in boosting the self-confidence of individual players, instilling in each one belief in handling match situations.

The India all-rounder and adaptable batter was familiar with managing players with reputations as Mumbai captain in first-class cricket, captaining Sachin Tendulkar. Travelling around the world as the cricket expert on TV gave him insights into different cultures and player mindsets. He gave players the space to find their own methods in the execution of plans, assembled a team of support staff to handle specialist work in batting, bowling, fielding. Indian cricket also got a boost under Bharat Arun (bowling coach and part of Shastri’s team) via the development of a crack fast bowling unit, capable of match-winning performances overseas in helpful conditions.

The confidence and competence exhibited by our bowlers, faced with varied conditions on away tours to Australia and England, has changed the perception of India from a squad of tense travellers into a potent attack adept in taking advantage of tracks as efficiently as the home side. Dravid, the next chief coach, in Shastri’s big shoes, needs to be able to build on this situation, so that the bowling continues to complement a batting line-up standing up to the best attacks on any surface anywhere in the world. India’s Test and ODI squads have the player options now, no first-team player can take his place for granted and those who figure in three formats happen to be highly adaptable performers

Dravid is doubly blessed to have a proven bowling coach, Paras Mhambrey, as part of his team to handle the transition. Both worked together at U-19, India A squads and at the National Cricket Academy.

Like Shastri and Arun, Dravid and Mhambrey have an understanding only two Indians teaming up together over long periods can have. Getting Mhambrey on board appears to be the next logical step, after due process by the BCCI. Indian cricket’s journey hits a new road after the Kirsten high at the World Cup, mixed results under Fletcher, Kumble and emergence of a bold bunch under Shastri. India’s series fightback against Australia under Ajinkya Rahane’s captaincy, when the core group was missing for various reasons, is a prime example of talent hungry for opportunity.

Dravid is equipped in multiple ways to mould Team India his way, an apt elevation from India U-19, India A coach to the national team’s chief coach. No current ex-cricketer-turned-coach anywhere in the world can come close to what Dravid has achieved in Tests or ODIs. He captained India in the World Cup and batting flourished amidst responsibility. The understanding of T20 as Rajasthan Royals captain, taking over from Shane Warne, places him in the right place whatever the format. Senior India regulars played alongside him, the majority of those getting the India cap later played for India U-19, India A under him. From Shubman Gill (U-19 World Cup) to Shikhar Dhawan, Rahul Dravid the chief coach is a known template.

Unlike Shastri who belonged to an older generation and succeeded in striking a rapport with the younger generation, Dravid’s last Test and ODI appearance for India happened in 2012 and 2011 respectively. He played for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2013, was admired for the way he changed his batting approach to be effective in the T20 setup.

Rahane flourished under the latter at Royals and also happens to be India’s Test vice-captain before moving to a new franchise. BCCI convincing him to apply for the chief coach’s contract post-2021 T20 World Cup and eventually getting him on board appears as timely as getting MS Dhoni to accept the mentor role for the ongoing T20 tournament in UAE. India’s most successful limited-overs captain has planned to continue with Chennai Super Kings in a long-term role focussed on team building.

Similarly, Indian cricket can expect Dravid to initiate and implement plans for a steady supply of talent to the national teams. Dravid’s exposure to the NCA in Bengaluru, tours with India U-19 and India A squads allows him the opportunity to assess different batches of players, devise continuity in training and ensure a smooth upgrade to the national talent pool. Mhambrey can do the same with the bowling resources. This change of guard taking place as per advance planning by the BCCI is a better way to move forward, than reflex reaction to losses in major tournaments seen in team sport.

Vacancies have now opened up at the NCA. Completing the appointment process by the board in consultation with the new Team India chief coach, a widely respected name in Indian and world cricket, can be tried out for the sake of continuity in the syllabus. VVS Laxman, Dravid’s close friend appears to be the front runner. The time gap in an appointment for the NCA, during the waiting period when Dravid gives up charge till the procedure is over, should not be a problem. India is hosting New Zealand, as per the schedule after the T20 World Cup concludes. A domestic series, despite pandemic restrictions, offers enough time to settle down for all concerned.

