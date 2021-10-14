From Umran Malik, Navdeep Saini to Umesh Yadav, Ten Quickest Balls by Indians Bowlers in IPL Since 2012

The shortest format of the game – T20 cricket – is an amalgamation of various elements, which includes raw pace, slower deliveries and explosive batting among others. In the start, when T20 cricket starting getting attention, several critics of the format claimed that the 20-over format is biased towards batters. In fact, in the first few seasons of IPL and the players’ auction, viewers witnessed that franchises were more interested in filling their ranks with finishers and explosive batters.

>IPL 2021 Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Tally | Orange Cap | Purple Cap

Advertisement

However, in the last few years, the trends have changed as now the IPL teams are ready broke banks to sign bowlers, especially someone who has genuine pace, as there is no substitution for that. IPL franchises’ interest in signing pace bowlers have also been beneficial for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selectors as now they have a pool of seamers to pick from for any international tournament.

And, in this article, we will take a look at the ten times since 2012 when Indian pacers stunned everyone with their speed in IPL.

>Uncapped Harshal Patel and Avesh Khan Make the Most of IPL 2021 in the Gulf

>152.95 kmph – Umran Malik

The fastest ball in IPL by an Indian in the last nine years has been bowled by Umran Malik. The Jammu Kashmir lad achieved this feat during the 14th edition of the cash-rich league recently by clocking 152.95 kmph during Sunrisers Hyderabad’s second leg match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Malik holds the seventh and eighth spot in this as well –151.97 kmph and 151.77 kmph. He bowled both deliveries during IPL 2021.

>152.85kmph – Navdeep Saini

The second fastest ball is bowled by Navdeep Saini. The talented pacer achieved this feat during IPL 2019 by clocking kmph152.85 during a match.

The next four quickest balls in the list were also bowled by Saini in IPL 2019 – 152.83 kmph, 152.48 kmph, 152.47 kmph and 151.98.

>151.56 – Umesh Yadav

Advertisement

The ninth and tenth spot in this list is reserved by Umesh Yadav. He clocked 151.56 kmph during IPL 2012 and six years later he recorded 151.44 kmph in IPL 2018.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here