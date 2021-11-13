>FTH vs PUW Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS Barcelona 2021 match between Fateh CC and Punjab Warriors: Catalunya CC will lock horns with Punjab Warriors in the 23rd match of the ECS T10 Barcelona 2021, on Friday, November 14. The two teams will play against each other at the Ibrahim Videres Cricket Ground at 12:00 AM IST.

Fateh CC (FTH) will take on Punjab Warriors (PUW) in the 26th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 on Sunday, November 14 at the Ibrahim Vidreres Cricket Ground, Girona. The game is scheduled to start at 12:00 am (IST).

Both sides feature in the bottom three ranks of the ECS T10 Barcelona points table. Fateh CC will be disappointed as their last two games were abandoned, however the team have fared poorly in the tournament so far. They have won just won of the four matches and are currently ranked seventh on the points table.

On the other hand, Punjab Warriors are also are going through a rough patch of form, as they too have a solitary win from five matches. They head into this game after the Catalunya CC defeated them by 14 runs. The team currently sit at the bottom of the standings with two points to their name.

Ahead of the match between Fateh CC and Punjab Warriors; here is everything you need to know:

>FTH vs PUW Telecast

There will be no telecast of the Fateh CC vs Punjab Warriors match in India

>FTH vs PUW Live Streaming

The live streaming of the Fateh CC vs Punjab Warriors encounter will be available on the FanCode app and website.

>FTH vs PUW Match Details

The match will be played at the Ibrahim Videres Cricket Ground, in Girona, Spain at 12:00 AM IST on Sunday, November 14.

>FTH vs PUW Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Tajinder Singh

>Vice-captain: Randip Singh

>Suggested Playing XI for FTH vs PUW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeeper: Harjinder Singh

>Batters: Jubed Miah, Davinder Singh Kaur, Paramvir Singh, Tajinder Singh

>Allrounders: Manjinder Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Sofiqul Islam

>Bowlers: Kuldeep Singh, Randip Singh, Charanjeet Singh

>FTH vs PUW Probable XIs

>Fateh: Hargurjit Singh, Randip Singh, Faheem Ali, Manjinder Singh (C), Kuldeep Singh, Naghman Hussain, Harjinder Singh (WK), Davinder Singh Kaur, Saqib Muhammad, Sofiqul Islam, Jubed Miah

>Punjab Warriors: Tejpal Singh, Gurjit Singh (C), Gagandeep Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Tajinder Padda, Tajinder Singh, Paramvir Singh, Tarandeep Singh, Jagdeep Singh (WK), Charanjeet Singh

