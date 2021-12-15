>FUJ vs ABD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Emirates D10 2021 match between Fujairah and Abu Dhabi: The knockout round of the Emirates D10 2021 kickstarts with the first semi-final between Fujairah and Abu Dhabi at Sharjah Cricket Ground on December 15, Wednesday at 5 pm. There has been no stopping for Fujairah during the league stage of the tournament.

The team executed their plans perfectly and ended up winning all their ten league matches. Unsurprisingly, the runner-up finished at first place in the standings. Fujairah are the favorites to win the contest on Wednesday and continue their unbeatable run.

Abu Dhabi caused a solid turnaround towards the end of the league stage. The team secured victory in both their last two games to confirm a place in the top four. Overall, Abu Dhabi won four out of their ten league games. The team will have to put on a spectacular performance to win against Fujairah and proceed further in the league.

Ahead of the match between Fujairah and Abu Dhabi; here is everything you need to know:

>FUJ vs ABD Telecast

The FUJ vs ABD match will not be telecast in India.

>FUJ vs ABD Live Streaming

The Fujairah vs Abu Dhabi fixture will be streamed live on the Fancode app.

>FUJ vs ABD Match Details

The FUJ vs ABD match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in Sharjah at 5:00 pm IST on December 15, Wednesday.

>FUJ vs ABD Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Ali Abid

>Vice-captain: Waseem Muhammad

>Suggested Playing XI for FUJ vs ABD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeepers: Hamdan Tahir

>Batters: Ali Abid, Usman Khan, Ali Khan, Jamshaid Zafar

>Allrounders: Omer Farooq, Waseem Muhammad, Attah Urrahim

>Bowlers: Ghulam Murtaza, Dilawar Khan Orakzai, Raja Akifullah Khan

>FUJ vs ABD Probable XIs

>Fujairah: Omer Farooq, Raja Akifullah Khan, Hamdan Tahir (wk), Usman Khan, Asif Khan, Ali Khan, Waseem Muhammad (c), Mujahid Amin, Zeeshan Abid, Zahid Ali, Faisal Altaf

>Abu Dhabi: Faisal Shah, Salik Shah, Mohammad Kamran Atta (wk), Osama Hassan, Ali Abid (c), Jamshaid Zafar, Ghulam Murtaza, Dilawar Khan Orakzai, Attah Urrahim, Muhammad Zubair Khan, Mohammad Irfan Ayub

