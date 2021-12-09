>FUJ vs ABD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Emirates D10 2021 match between Fujairah and Abu Dhabi: Fujairah will go up against Abu Dhabi in the eighth match of the Emirates D10 2021. The match will be hosted at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in Sharjah at 6:00 PM IST on December 09, Thursday.

Fujairah are a team to beat in the T10 league. Abu Dhabi have shown exceptional performance in the tournament so far. The team has won both their league matches to sit at the top in the points table. Fujairah’s most recent game saw them outclassing the defending champions Sharjah by 19 runs.

Abu Dhabi, on the other hand, got off to a dismal start. The franchise failed to secure a victory against Emirates Blues. However, Abu Dhabi made a solid comeback in their second game by defeating Ajman by nine wickets. With two points, Abu Dhabi is sitting at fourth place.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Fujairah and Abu Dhabi; here is everything you need to know:

>FUJ vs ABD Telecast

The FUJ vs ABD match will not be telecasted in India.

>FUJ vs ABD Live Streaming

The Fujairah vs Abu Dhabi fixture will be streamed live on the Fancode app.

>FUJ vs ABD Match Details

The FUJ vs ABD match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in Sharjah at 6:00 PM IST on December 09, Thursday.

>FUJ vs ABD Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Jamshaid Zafar

Vice-Captain- Waseem Muhammad

>Suggested Playing XI for FUJ vs ABD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Hamdan Tahir

Batters: Ali Abid, Usman Khan, Asif Khan, Jamshaid Zafar

Advertisement

All-rounders: Omer Farooq, Waseem Muhammad, Attah Urrahim

Bowlers: Ghulam Murtaza, Dilawar Khan Orakzai, Mujahid Amin

>FUJ vs ABD Probable XIs:

Fujairah: Omer Farooq, Raja Akifullah Khan, Hamdan Tahir (wk), Usman Khan, Asif Khan, Ali Khan, Waseem Muhammad (c), Mujahid Amin, Zahid Ali, Maroof Merchant, Zeeshan Abid

Abu Dhabi: Dilawar Khan Orakzai, Mohammad Kamran Atta (wk), Osama Hassan, Ali Abid (c), Jamshaid Zafar, Ghulam Murtaza, Mohammad Irfan Ayub, Attah Urrahim, Muhammad Zubair Khan, Faisal Shah, Salik Shah

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here