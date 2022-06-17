FUJ VS EMB Dream11 Prediction For D20 2022: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Fujairah vs Emirates Blue , June 17, ICC Academy, Dubai, 4:30 PM IST

FUJ VS EMB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s FUJ VS EMB Emirates D20 2022 match 10 between Fujairah and Emirates Blue: In the tenth match of the Emirates D20 2022, Fujairah will take on Emirates Blue at the ICC Academy in Dubai. The fixture is scheduled for June 17 and will start at 4:30 pm IST.

Fujairah has been winning back to back games in the Emirates D20 league. They won their last game by thumping Dubai by 8 wickets. The top performer was captain Waseem Muhammad who scored an unbeaten knock of 71runs. In the bowling department, Rohan Mustafa picked 3 crucial wickets to seal the victory for the team. Fujairah will try to maintain their unbeaten streak on Friday.

The Emirates Blues lost their previous match against Abu Dhabi by 8 wickets. The Blues have won 3 out of their 5 matches played till now and will be eager to get back on track after the defeat they faced against Abu Dhabi. Batter Alishan Sharafu has been in top form for the Blues as he has scored 146 runs at an impressive average of 48. If the bowling clicks for Emirates on Friday, they might just edge Fujairah to take home the victory.

Ahead of the match between Fujairah vs Emirates Blue; here is everything you need to know:

FUJ VS EMB Telecast

The match between Fujairah and Dubai will not be telecast in India.

FUJ VS EMB Live Streaming

The match between Fujairah and Dubai will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

FUJ VS EMB Match Details

The FUJ VS EMB match will be played at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Friday, June 17, at 4:30 pm IST.

FUJ VS EMB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Alishan Sharafu

Vice-Captain: Kashif Daud

Suggested Playing XI for FUJ VS EMB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Hamdan Tahir, Muhammad Boota

Batters: Usman Khan, Zawar Farid, Alishan Sharafu

All-rounders: Kashif Daud, Waseem Muhammad, Aryan Lakra

Bowlers: Rohan Mustafa, Karthik Meiyappan, Adithya Shetty

Fujairah vs Emirates Blue Possible XIs

Fujairah Predicted Line-up: Usman Khan, Vishnu Sukumaran, Waseem Muhammad, Rohan Mustafa (c), Kashif Daud, Hamdan Tahir (wk), Zahid Ali, Umair Ali, Raja Akifullah-Khan, Saqib Manshad, Maroof Merchant

Emirates Blue Line-up: Alishan Sharafu (c), Karthik Meiyappan, Ateeq Ur Rehman (wk), Sanchit Sharma, Nilansh Keswani, Aryan Lakra, Adithya Shetty, Fahad Nawaz, Rahul Bhatia, Sabir Rao, Matiullah Khan.

