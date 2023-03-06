'Full Majjaa': Jemimah Rodrigues’ Dance Moves Steal The Show In WPL Clash Against RCB - WATCH

Be it with her classy batting or her entertaining persona, Jemimah Rodrigues has already built a considerable fanbase. The young India batter once again captured the hearts of the fans with her energetic dance moves in her first appearance in the Women’s Premier League.

Jemimah, who has been playing for Delhi Capitals in the inaugural edition put up an enthralling show during Sunday’s match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. She broke into some popular dance moves while fielding near the boundary rope. Spotting her impromptu yet engaging performance, the crowd at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium went on to cheer for Jemimah.

During RCB’s batting in the second innings, Jemimah Rodrigues was seen matching her steps to some quirky Bollywood tracks. She went on to imitate the popular “Floss" dance move, before indulging in some “Bhangra" steps. Fans dropped a few clips of her dazzling dance performance on Twitter.

Jemimah, who has an active social media presence as well, reshared the clips from her personal handle.

A user compared Jemimah Rodrigues’ on-field antics with Virat Kohli, who is also quite recognised for “dancing during the match to entertain the audience."

A fan found the dance performance “lovely" and said, “Need more characters like you on the field."

Another fan quipped, “Need to have a fan cam on her in the next match."

Here are some other reactions:

Jemimah Rodrigues played a 22-run cameo from 15 deliveries in her WPL debut against RCB. Coming to bat first, Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma gave Delhi a perfect start as the openers stitched a 162-run partnership.

Lanning departed with a 43-ball 72, while Verma concluded her innings for 84 runs off 45 deliveries. Following their dismissals, Marizanne Kapp and Jemimah continued the show, steering the Capitals to a mammoth 223 runs in 20 overs.

RCB failed to pull off a promising start to the chase as they lost three batters including captain Smriti Mandhana during the first 10 overs. Pacer Tera Norris enjoyed a memorable outing as she scythed through the RCB middle-order, picking up as many as five wickets. In the end, the Smriti Mandhana-led side fell 60 runs short of the huge target.

