Furious Virat Kohli Smashes Bat on Ground After 'Baby AB' Dewald Brevis Traps Him First Ball - WATCH

Mumbai Indians (MI) may have suffered a fourth straight defeat in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 but their new recruit Dewald Brevis grabbed the limelight with his maiden wicket. The South African Under-19 star, also known as ‘Baby AB’, trapped Virat Kohli in front of his first-ever delivery in the tournament, denying the former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain his first fifty this season.

Kohli was well-placed on 48 as RCB were 8 runs away from their third victory. Brewis came into the attack and surprised the former by hitting him on the pad with a length ball, sliding through on middle. There was a huge appeal for an LBW and umpire Virender Sharma gave it out straight away.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

Advertisement

The former RCB skipper signaled for a review. However, the UltraEdge confirmed there was no contact between bat and ball while ball-tracking showed 3 reds. Kohli, on his way back to the dugout, smashed his bat on the ground in agony as he missed out on a half-century.

Kohli’s dismissal hardly had any impact on RCB’s run chase. Glenn Maxwell walked in next and smashed two boundaries on the trot to take the team home. With this victory, the Royal Challengers moved up on the points table, dethroning Lucknow Super Giants from third spot.

Mumbai Indians are currently last in the table of 10 teams because of an inferior net run rate compared to CSK but the road towards redemption is becoming difficult with every passing match.

ALSO READ | IPL 2022: Anuj Rawat Has Potential to Become Very Good Player For Future - RCB Captain Faf du Plessis

Earlier, it was Suryakumar Yadav’s unbeaten 68 that gave Mumbai Indians a respectable total of 151 for 6 but that was never going to be enough as young Anuj Rawat (66 off 47 balls) struck his maiden IPL fifty, anchoring the team to the target in just 18.3 overs.

Advertisement

He had two fifty-plus partnerships — 50 for the opening wicket with skipper Faf du Plessis (16) and 80 with former skipper and his West Delhi Cricket Academy senior Virat Kohli (48 off 36 balls) for the second wicket to seal the issue.

(With Agency Inputs)

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here