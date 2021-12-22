'Ganguly Had No Business to Speak on Behalf of Selectors'-Ex India Selector

The Virat Kohli-Sourav Ganguly affair is getting bitter and bitter with the cricketing world getting polarized thick and fast. While social media had backed their Dada a few days ago with #NationstandswithDada, Kohli’s fans too came out with their own hashtag #WorldstandswithKohli with the hashtag garnering more than 100k tweets withing a few hours. While the social media is getting hotter, the outside world is also getting heated up. Former selector Dilip Vengsarkar has backed Kohli, saying BCCI President had no business backing the selectors publicly.

>Also Read | EXCLUSIVE: ‘I Personally Requested Virat Kohli Not to Give Up T20 Captaincy’-Sourav Ganguly

Advertisement

“It’s very unfortunate, the whole thing. I think it should have been handled more professionally by the cricket board. The thing is that Ganguly had no business to speak on behalf of the selection committee. Ganguly is the president of BCCI. Any issue about selection or captaincy, it’s the chairman of the selection committee who should speak," Vengsarkar told the Khaleej Times.

He added the Indian captain will be hurt with the way BCCI treated the modern-day legend. “Ganguly spoke about the whole thing, obviously Virat wanted to make his case clear. I believe it should have been between the chairman of the selection committee and the captain. A captain is selected or removed by the selection committee, that’s not >Ganguly’s jurisdiction at all," said the former Indian selector.

>Also Read | ‘There’s No Transparency At All’-Childhood Coach Reacts To Virat Kohli’s Sacking as ODI Skipper

“Yes, things should change now. Kohli, you have to respect him, he has done so much for the country, so much for Indian cricket. But how they dealt with him, it must have definitely hurt him," he added.

Advertisement

Earlier Ganguly had said that he had spoken to Kohli personally, asking him not to step down from the position of T20 Captain, but he chose not to listen. When Kohli was asked about the same in the press conference he denied it.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here