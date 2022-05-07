Gary Kirsten Frontrunner To Become England Test Coach; Simon Katich, Ottis Gibson Out of Race-Report

England have closed in on the name of Gary Kirsten for the job of Test team coach with the likes of Simon Katich and Ottis Gibson both falling out of favour, a report said. ‘Inews.co.uk’ report also stated further that ECB is impressed with Kirsten’s impressive resume which saw him taking India and South Africa to top of Test rankings. He also made India a world champion in 2011. Furthermore, the thing that went against Katich was that he had virtually no experience in white-ball cricket as coach. On the other hand, Gibson is well-liked in England dressing room, but the situation got complicated with he being appointed head coach at Yorkshire.

The report states that Kirsten will join via Zoom call and will be interviewed by a three-man panel that includes Rob Key, Andrew Strauss, and Tom Harrison. The 54-year-old fell down at the interview stage with England in 2019, when he was beaten to the head coach role by Chris Silverwood.

“I’m doing my digging on people now. There’s a lot of people I know in English cricket and world cricket. My job at the moment is just to try and work out a little bit about the ones I don’t know so much about, then see who I think is suitable to do that role.

“I think Gary Kirsten would be very good at that job. I think all of the names I’ve seen in the papers would be good if they got the chance to do it. I’m just doing the digging on these to see exactly what they’re like as coaches."

Earlier several media reports also claimed that Key is keen in deploying a split manager model for nation’s cricket team with Kirsten taking over in Tests and Brendon McCullum taking charge in limited-overs cricket. Both are busy coaching respective IPL teams: Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders.

