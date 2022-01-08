India had a dream start to their South Africa tour with a comprehensive 113-run victory against the hosts in the first Test at Centurion. However, with Virat Kohli missing the second game due to a back injury, the visitors failed to repeat the same performance. While India was hoping to seal the series in the second itself, the proteas made a stunning back to register a seven-wicket victory.

Now, former Indian cricketer, Gautam Gambhir has pointed the key reason behind India’s defeat. Speaking to Star Sports during the post-match discussion, Gambhir pointed that the hosts badly missed their fourth seamer after Mohammad Siraj suffered an injury. Stating that it was very difficult for three pacers to pick the remaining eight wickets, the former Indian batter reckoned that had Siraj been fit, things could have been completely different.

Gambhir highlighted that South Africa benefited immensely from having taller bowlers as they were able to trouble Indian batters with short balls. However, when Indian bowlers tried the same strategy, it could not yield the same results. Gambhir said “You can expect that (short balls) from Bumrah, but these kind of deliveries do not come naturally to Shami and hence most of his short-pitched deliveries went over the keeper’s head. Bumrah’s strength too lies in fuller deliveries,"

However, the two time World Cup winner emphasises that the biggest cause behind India’s defeat was its batting failure. Gambhir said that the main difference between Jo’Burg and Centurion for India was its first innings score. “The problem area is the batting. If you win the toss, opt to bat and then get bundled for 200, it is there where you lose all the advantage," Gambhir was quoted as saying.

He added that the reply can not rely on the bowlers to bail them out in difficult situations especially when Siraj was injured.

India and South Africa will now lock horns in the third and final Test of the series beginning from January 11.

