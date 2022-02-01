Gautam Gambhir Has This to Say on the 'Internal Battle' Between Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli

Gautam Gambhir is a no-nonsense person when it comes to giving his opinion on something. Recently, the former India opener shed light on an issue which is by the biggest crisis that the Indian cricket saw in the recent times. The alleged rift between BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and former India captain Virat Kohli was on everyone’s lips for a good part of the last two months.

Ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup, Virat Kohli had announced that he would step down as the captain post the tournament. Then subsequently, Kohli was relived off his duties as the white-ball captain last year. Then in an explosive press conference Kohli revealed that he was informed about his sacking just ahead of the Test squad selection for the South Africa tour. And, eventually, at the end of the Test series, Kohli stepped down from Test captaincy, after a month full of off the field drama.

Opining on the entire issue, Gautam Gambhir said, that the entire issue, which is an ‘internal battle’ should have been handled in a better way behind closed doors.

Advertisement

“I think this could’ve been sorted behind closed doors as well. It was an internal battle. It was a great TRP for a lot of new channels but that’s fine. If you go to the depth of it, the matter can easily be solved. It’s not that big of an issue," said Gambhir while speaking on Times Now.

“Honestly, I don’t see any controversy which was created. Talking about captaincy, I think Virat should have continued as red-ball captain. But for white-ball captaincy, once he decided to let go of T20I captaincy, he had to let go of ODI captaincy as well. The BCCI and the selectors were right from the white-ball point of view. But it was Virat’s personal decision to step down from Test captaincy, which he should have continued," he further added.

On Monday, citing Mahendra Singh Dhoni as example, Virat Kohli said one doesn’t need to be a captain of a team to be a leader and now that he is not the India skipper, he might contribute more as the side’s batting mainstay

Advertisement

“Everything has a tenure and time period. You obviously have to be aware of that. People might say ‘what this guy has done’ but you know when you think of moving forward and achieving more, you feel like you have done your job."

Kohli had taken over captaincy from MS Dhoni, first in Tests and then limited overs cricket.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here