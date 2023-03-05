Gave Away Too Many Runs: Smriti Mandhana Counting on 'Some Positives' after RCB Lose to DC

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Smriti Mandhana said she and her team will look to count the positive after suffering a 60-run defeat at the hands of Delhi Capitals in their first match of the 2023 Women’s Premier League at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

Chasing a mammoth target, RCB captain Smriti Mandhana got into the groove quickly, lofting Marizanne Kapp for a couple of fours and a six in the second over. Sophie Devine joined the party in the next over as she creamed three fours through the off side off Shikha Pandey.

However, against the run of play, Alice Capsey struck off just her second ball as she had Devine brilliantly caught by Shafali at mid-off. In her next over, Capsey provided double delight as she had Mandhana caught at short fine leg.

Ellyse Perry though kept the scoreboard ticking with her placement and precision hitting three consecutive fours off Disha Kasat.

Just when it looked like things were picking up for RCB, Lanning’s other bowling change worked wonders as Tara Norris picked up four wickets in two overs to turn things around. She removed the dangerous-looking Perry (31 off 19) and Disha Kasat in the 11th over and then Richa Ghosh and Kanika Ahuja off consecutive balls in her next over.

Heather Knight and Megan Schutt then led RCB’s fightback with a 28-ball 54-run stand. The required run rate kept creeping up. And it was meant to be Norris’ day as she came back to break the partnership and pick the first five-for of the WPL as she sent back Knight for 34.

In the end, RCB fell well short, by 60 runs, and DC got a comprehensive victory.

“We gave away too many runs, around 20-30 runs too many. As a pace bowling unit, we didn’t go about badly, that’s something we’ll take away from this game," Mandha rued at the post-match presentation.

“We have back-to-back games, we’ll have to take away some positives from the game before coming back tomorrow," she added.

The RCB captain said her batter could not build on their starts with her, Ellyse, Heather and Schutt reaching the 30s.

“We got plenty of starts, but couldn’t continue and play a big innings. The wicket didn’t change a lot, just needed someone to take it till the 20th over," Mandhana said.

