'Gave Our Best Shot But it Wasn't Enough': Kane Williamson After Losing T20 World Cup Final Against Australia

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said that the team gave their best shot in the T20 World Cup final against Australia but it was not enough for them to lift their maiden title. The Kiwis suffered a heartbreaking 8-wicket defeat to Australia in the summit clash. Playing their first T20 World Cup final, New Zealand posted 172/6 on the scoreboard after being asked to bat first. Williamson played a captain’s knock of 85 runs to pull his team to a challenging total after an underwhelming start.

After the defeat, Williamson said that the team thought it was a competitive total but Australia chased it down superbly.

Advertisement

“We were trying to get a platform and the surface was holding a fraction. But typical to here in Dubai. It was nice to build some partnerships and get what we thought was a competitive total. Only to be chased superbly by Australia. They’re a fantastic side," Williamson said in the post-match presentation.

>T20 World Cup Full Coverage | Photos | Points Table

The New Zealand skipper hailed his players for their efforts in the mega clash and said they were committed to their plans and gave the best shot but unfortunately it was not enough.

“We certainly made every effort. Guys came out and committed to their plans. They didn’t give an inch really. Really proud of our team’s efforts throughout. Came here in the final and gave it our best shot but it wasn’t enough. There was a lot of heart shown, always nice to get to the big dance." he added.

>Also Read | NZ vs AUS: Mitchell Marsh Smashes Fastest Fifty in Men’s T20 World Cup Final History

The Kiwi skipper further gave huge credit to the Australia team to bring their A-game on the table in the mega final and win their maiden T20 World Cup trophy.

“But credit to Australia again. Some high hopes coming in, some good cricket played, so we’re feeling it a bit. There are only two possible outcomes, shame we couldn’t get the job done," he concluded.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here