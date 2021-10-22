>GEK vs KSA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Corfu 2021 match between GEK and Kallithea Sixers Athens: GEK will go head-to-head against Kallithea Sixers Athens in the 19th match of the ongoing ECS T10 Corfu 2021. GEK vs Kallithea Sixers Athens match will kickstart at 05:00 PM IST at the Marina Cricket Ground on October 22, Friday. The fixture is unlikely to be an exciting game as both GEK and KAS have delivered different performances in the competition so far.

GEK are living up to their favourite tag in the ECS T10 Corfu. The team have delivered stunning performances in the competition so far and have secured victory in five out of six league matches. GEK are coming after winning their most recent encounter against Forge by nine wickets.

Kallithea Sixers Athens, on the other hand, have failed to pose any threat to the other teams in the T10 competition. The team are still searching for their maiden victory in the Championship as they have lost all their six league matches. Since this will be the last match for KAS, they will be hoping to end their campaign with a victory.

>Ahead of the match between GEK and Kallithea Sixers Athens; here is everything you need to know:

>GEK vs KSA Telecast

The GEK vs Kallithea Sixers Athens game will not be telecasted in India

>GEK vs KSA Live Streaming

The match between GEK and Kallithea Sixers Athens will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>GEK vs KSA Match Details

GEK will face Kallithea Sixers Athens at the Marina Cricket Ground at 05:00 PM IST on October 22, Friday.

>GEK vs KSA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Vaios Pringas

Vice-Captain- Aslam Muhammad

>Suggested Playing XI for GEK vs KSA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Clinton Freeman, Giorgas Nikitas

Batters: Nikolaos Mourikis, Awais Sahib, Hamid Nasir

All-rounders: Alexandros Lagos, Aslam Muhammad, Vaios Pringas, Parveez Niazai

Bowlers: Sinan Khan, Ilias Bardis, Naqibullah Ahmadzai

>GEK vs KSA Probable XIs:

GEK: Nikolaos Mourikis, Georgios Vramis, Aamir Javaid, Ilias Bardis, Giorgas Nikitas (wk), Anastasios Tasos Manousis, Alexandros Lagos, Asrar Ahmed, Sinan Khan, Georgios Galanis, Aslam Mohammad (c)

Kallithea Sixers Athens: Falak Siyar, Hamid Nasir, Parveez Niazai, Naqibullah Ahmadzai, Akeel Sahib, Qasim Shah, Asim Ameer, Awais Sahib, Jonathan Allen, Clinton Freeman(wk), Vaios Pringas

