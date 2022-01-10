Geoffrey Boycott Believes Jos Buttler Shouldn’t Play Another Test

One of England’s most successful opening batters, Geoffrey Boycott, has recommended against the inclusion of Jos Buttler in the Test side, in the light of his recent shortcomings. During the ongoing Ashes series, Buttler has been struggling with the bat as well as gloves. The English player has averaged 16, with a best of 39, in four Test matches and seven innings. With the gloves, he messed up a few important catches in Adelaide, ultimately resulting to be key in England’s defeat.

In his column for The Telegraph, Boycott reckoned that England must not pick Buttler based on his white-ball reputation. The 81-year-old further noted the batter-wicketkeeper’s inability to deliver under pressure, and that he has just 2 tons to his name in 57 Tests he played. “England can’t be sentimental or be seduced by his brilliant performances in one-day cricket. The fact is he isn’t doing enough to keep his Test place," reflected the 108-Test veteran.

He added that Butler’s average of 19 in 14 Tests is also not good enough. Boycott sees a better glovesman in Jonny Bairstow. Not only he feels that Bairstow is better than Buttler behind the stumps but also a better batsman against quality bowlers. As per English skipper Joe Root, Buttler will skip the final Test in Hobart due to a finger injury. With Bairstow’s stint under uncertainty, England may have to depend on the likes of Ollie Pope or Sam Billings with the gloves.

Boycott also slammed England for their intermittent top-order collapses. “England or any other country can’t win Test matches if they keep being three or four wickets down for next to nothing; they were 36-4 in the first innings, and all through the series, it’s been like that," noted Boycott.

On the 5th day of the fourth Test, England batted 102 overs to prevent going down 4-0 in the series. James Anderson and Stuart Broad, the last surviving duo, pulled through two overs to baffle the hosts. The final Test will begin on January, 14, Friday in Hobart.

