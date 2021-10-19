>GER vs JER Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier 2021 match between Germany and Jersey: Germany and Jersey will face-off in the eighth match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier 2021. Both the teams are expected to entertain the viewers with a thrilling encounter as Germany and Jersey are prime contenders for winning the T20 Championship.

Jersey are a team to beat in the Europe Qualifier 2021. The team is unbeatable in the league so far as they have secured victory in all three league matches so far. Undoubtedly, they are currently atop the standings. Germany, on the other hand, have won two out of their three league games. The team is second and will be eyeing a victory on Tuesday to equal the scores with Jersey.

The last tie between the two sides ended with Jersey scripting a win by four runs. Harrison Carlyon had steered his team to victory by producing a sublime knock of 50 runs off 44 balls.

Ahead of the match between Germany and Jersey; here is everything you need to know:

>GER vs JER Telecast

Germany vs Jersey game will not be telecast in India

>GER vs JER Live Streaming

The match between Germany and Jersey will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>GER vs JER Match Details

Germany vs Jersey match will be played at Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria at 6:45 PM IST on October 19, Tuesday.

>GER vs JER Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Dylan Blignaut

>Vice-captain: Talha Khan

>Suggested Playing XI for GER vs JER Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeeper: Harish Srinivasan, Jake Dunford

>Batters: Talha Khan, Nick Ferraby, Vijayshankar Chkkannaiah, Jonty Jenner

>All-rounders: Dylan Blignaut, Dominic Blampied

>Bowlers: Sahir Naqash, Elliot Miles, Vishnu Bharathi

>GER vs JER Probable XIs

>Germany: Harmanjot Singh, Amith Sarma, Vijayshankar Chkkannaiah, Talha Khan, Dylan Blignaut, Vishnu Bharathi, Ghulam Ahmadi, Venkatraman Ganesan (c), Sahir Naqash, Abdul Shakoor-Rahemzei, Harish Srinivasan (wk)

>Jersey: Elliot Miles, Benjamin Ward, Charlie Brennan, Daniel Birrell, Jonty Jenner, Jake Dunford (wk), Dominic Blampied, Nick Ferraby, Harrison Carlyon, Charles Perchard (c), Asa Tribe

