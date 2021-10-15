>GER vs JER Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier 2021 match between Germany and Jersey: Germany and Jersey will kickstart their journey to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 on October 15, Friday. The two teams will play against each other in the first match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier 2021 on Friday at Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria at 01:45 PM IST.

Both Germany and Jersey are expected to field their best teams as the team winning the competition will get direct entry to ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 Qualifiers. Under the leadership of Venkatraman Ganesan, Germany didn’t have an ideal outing in their last T20I series. The team registered a 1-2 loss against Spain in a three-match T20I series.

Despite the loss, they will start the match against Jersey as favorites. Jersey hasn’t featured in an international match since October 2019. The team’s last outing came during the Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier in 2019 in the UAE. Jersey had finished at sixth place in Group B with three victories and as many losses.

>Ahead of the match between Germany and Jersey; here is everything you need to know:

>GER vs JER Telecast

Germany vs Jersey game will not be telecasted in India.

>GER vs JER Live Streaming

The match between Germany and Jersey will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website. The scores will be updated on ICC’s website.

>GER vs JER Match Details

Germany will face Jersey at Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria at 01:45 PM IST on October 15, Friday.

>GER vs JER Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Jonty Jenner

>Vice-Captain: Sahir Naqash

>Suggested Playing XI for GER vs JER Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

>Wicketkeepers: Harish Srinivasan, Jake Dunford

>Batters: Vijayshankar Chkkannaiah, Talha Khan, Nick Ferraby, Jonty Jenner

>All-rounders: Dylan Blignaut, Dominic Blampied

>Bowlers: Sahir Naqash, Vishnu Bharathi, Elliot Miles

>GER vs JER Probable XIs:

>Germany: Amith Sarma, Harmanjot Singh, Vijayshankar Chkkannaiah, Talha Khan, Dylan Blignaut, Abdul Shakoor-Rahemzei, Harish Srinivasan (wk), Vishnu Bharathi, Ghulam Ahmadi, Venkatraman Ganesan (c), Sahir Naqash

>Jersey: Charlie Brennan, Daniel Birrell, Jonty Jenner, Jake Dunford (wk), Charles Perchard (c), Asa Tribe, Elliot Miles, Benjamin Ward, Dominic Blampied, Nick Ferraby, Harrison Carlyon

