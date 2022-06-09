GER vs SWE Dream11 Team Prediction: Germany vs Sweden, Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for GER vs SWE German T20I Tri-series, GER vs SWE match 2, June 9, National Performance Centre, Krefeld, 7:30 pm IST

GER vs SWE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s GER vs SWE German T20I Tri-series match 2 between Germany vs Sweden: Germany is all set to take on Sweden in the German T20I Tri-series on June 9 at the National Performance Centre, Krefeld. The match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

The Germans recently participated in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier where they had a disappointing campaign. They lost all three matches and finished last in their group. They will be looking to put up a better performance in this Tri-series. The Germans have the home advantage for today’s match and will be looking to capitalise on it.

Sweden will want to get off to a good start, and this is a crucial game for them going ahead in the series. The opening pair of Wynand Boshoff and Azam Khalil will be expected to give a strong start for the Swedish team while batting. Sweden has a good spinner in Faseeh Choudhary who will be extremely important in the middle overs of the match.

It should turn out to be an interesting match as both the teams will be looking to secure their first win of the series.

Ahead of the match between Germany vs Sweden; here is everything you need to know:

GER vs SWE Telecast

The match between Germany and Sweden will not be telecast in India.

GER vs SWE Live Streaming

The match between Germany and Sweden will be available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

GER vs SWE Match Details

The GER vs SWE match will be played at the National Performance Centre, Krefeld on Thursday, June 9, at 7:30 pm IST.

GER vs SWE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Abdulsamad Stanikzai

Vice-Captain: Azam Khalil

Suggested Playing XI for GER vs SWE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Nilay Patel

Batsmen: Abdul Shakoor Rahimzei, Abdulsamad Stanikzai, Wynand Boshoff, Umar Nawaz

All-rounders: Venkataraman Ganesan, Naser Baluch, Khalid Zahid

Bowlers: Muslim Ahsraf, Nooruddin Mujadaddy, Lemar Momand

Germany vs Sweden Possible Starting XI:

Germany Predicted Starting Line-up: Nilay Patel, Shoaib Khan, Vishnu Bharathi, Venkataraman Ganesan (c), Abdul Shakoor Rahimzei, Abdulsamad Stanikzai, Rasul Ahmadi, Sajid Liaqat, Rajesh Kumar Chinnasamy, Muslim Ahsraf, Nooruddin Mujadaddy

Sweden Predicted Starting Line-up: Mahmood Hamid, Zaker Taqawi, Wynand Boshoff, Azam Khalil, Umar Nawaz, Khalid Zahid, Abhijit Venkatesh (c), Naser Baluch, Faseeh Choudhary, Liam Karlsson, Lemar Momand

