GG vs CC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Spice Isle T10 2022 match between Ginger Generals and Clove Challengers:

Ginger Generals and Clove Challengers will play against each other for the first time in the Spice Isle T10 2022 on Tuesday at the National Cricket Stadium in St George’s. The two teams are having different journeys in the league.

Ginger Generals are third in the points table with three wins and two losses. They are heading into the Tuesday game after defeating Bay Leaf Blasters by nine wickets. Ginger chased down the target of 79 runs within 9.2 overs while losing just one wicket.

Clove Challengers, on the other hand, made a dismal start to the T10 competition. They lost their first four games. The team finally opened its account in the last game by defeating Saffron Strikers by 24 runs. It was a brilliant batting performance for the team Teddy Bishop hammered 42 runs to take the team to a total of 105 runs in their allotted ten overs.

Ahead of the match between Ginger Generals and Clove Challengers; here is everything you need to know:

GG vs CC Telecast

Ginger Generals vs Clove Challengers game will not be telecast in India

GG vs CC Live Streaming

The Spice Isle T10 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

GG vs CC Match Details

The match will be played at National Cricket Stadium in St George’s at 09:15 PM IST on April 12, Tuesday.

GG vs CC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Ronald Ettienne

Vice-Captain - Teddy Bishop

Suggested Playing XI for GG vs CC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Rickie Alexander, Samuel Charles

Batters: Teddy Bishop, Kimani Melius, Cyprian Forsyth, Roland Cato

All-rounders: Johann Jeremiah, Ronald Ettienne

Bowlers: Darron Nedd, Imran Joseph, Charles Reynold

GG vs CC Probable XIs:

Ginger Generals: Samuel Charles (wk), Edward Larry, Johann Jeremiah, Roland Cato (c), George Keone, Lindon Mason, Kimo Peters, Gilon Tyson, Kimani Melius, Mcdonald Daniel, Charles Reynold

Clove Challengers: Dennis Narayan, Junior Henry, Teddy Bishop, Darron Nedd, Ronald Ettienne (c), Cyprian Forsyth, Casimir Thomas, Jeron Noel, Kelton Cadoo, Rickie Alexander (wk), Imran Joseph

