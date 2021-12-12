Galle Gladiators vs Colombo Stars Dream11, GG vs CS Dream11 Latest Update, GG vs CS Dream11 Win, GG vs CS Dream11 App, GG vs CS Dream11 2021, GG vs CS Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, GG vs CS Dream11 Live Streaming

GG vs CS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Lanka Premier League 2021 match between Galle Gladiators and Colombo Stars:

Galle Gladiators will be going up against Colombo Stars in the 13th match of the 2021 edition of the Lanka Premier League. The encounter will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo at 07:30 PM IST on December 12, Sunday.

Colombo Stars need to make amends in the tournament at the earliest to ensure their qualification to the second round. The team made a good start by defeating Galle Gladiators by four wickets. However, since then, they have failed to gain any success. Colombo have lost both their last games by a good margin.

Galle Gladiators, on the other hand, haven’t lost any game apart from their defeat against Colombo. The franchise has featured in a total of four matches, winning two while their one game against Dambulla Giants was abandoned due to persistent rain.

Ahead of the match between Galle Gladiators and Colombo Stars; here is everything you need to know:

>GG vs CS Telecast

>The match will be telecasted on Sony Six HD, Sony Six, Sony Ten2 HD, and Sony Ten2 in India.

>GG vs CS Live Streaming

>The Galle Gladiators vs Colombo Stars fixture will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app.

>GG vs CS Match Details

>The match between Galle Gladiators and Colombo Stars will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo at 07:30 PM IST on December 12, Sunday.

>GG vs CS Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain- Kusal Mendis

>Vice-Captain- Pulina Tharanga

>Suggested Playing XI for GG vs CS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

>Wicketkeepers: Kusal Perera

>Batters: Kusal Mendis, Sherfane Rutherford, Bhanuka Rajapaksa

>All-rounders: Samit Patel, Mohammad Hafeez, Pulina Tharanga

>Bowlers: Nuwan Thushara, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Naveen ul Haq

>GG vs CS Probable XIs:

>Galle Gladiators: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pulina Tharanga, Noor Ahmad, Nuwan Thushara, Kusal Mendis, Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk, Isuru Udana, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Samit Patel, Lahiru Madushanka

>Colombo Stars: Angelo Mathews, Sherfane Rutherford, Dhananjaya de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Pathum Nissanka, Lakshan Sandakan, Tom Banton, Kusal Perera, Dinesh Chandilmal, Naveen ul Haq, Dushmantha Chameera

