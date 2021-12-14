>GG vs DG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Lanka Premier League 2021 match between Galle Gladiators and Dambulla Giants: Galle Gladiators will face Dambulla Giants in the 16th match of the 2021 edition of the Lanka Premier League. The encounter will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo at 7:30 pm IST on December 14, Tuesday.

Dambulla Giants are doing well in the tournament. The team has secured victory in three of six league matches while their one game was canceled due to rain. Giants’ two losses in the league have come against the same team, Jaffna Kings. They are currently second in the points table with seven points. The team should focus more on their batting to improve their performance.

Galle Gladiators though need to make amends before it’s too late. The franchise started on a good note but they have now slightly deviated from the plans. Gladiators haven’t secured a win in their last three games and they will be hoping to end their winning drought on Tuesday. With five points from two victories and three losses, Galle Gladiators are occupying third place.

Ahead of the match between Galle Gladiators and Dambulla Giants; here is everything you need to know:

>GG vs DG Telecast

The GG vs DG match will be telecast on Sony Six HD, Sony Six, Sony Ten2 HD, and Sony Ten2 in India.

>GG vs DG Live Streaming

The Galle Gladiators vs Dambulla Giants fixture will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app.

>GG vs DG Match Details

The match between Galle Gladiators and Dambulla Giants will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo at 7:30 pm IST on December 14, Tuesday.

>GG vs DG Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Nuwan Pradeep

>Vice-Captain: Danushka Gunathilaka

>Suggested Playing XI for GG vs DG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeepers: Niroshan Dickwella, Phil Salt, Ben Dunk

>Batters: Najibullah Zadran, Bhanuka Rajapaksha, Danushka Gunathilaka

>Allrounders: Samit Patel, Dasun Shanaka

>Bowlers: Nuwan Pradeep, Chamika Karunaratne, Imran Tahir

>GG vs DG Probable XIs

>Galle Gladiators: Dhananjaya Lakshan, Suminda Lakshan,Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka, Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk (wk), Lahiru Madushanka, Noor Ahmad, Nuwan Thushara, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (c), Samit Patel

>Dambulla Giants: Phil Salt, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dilshan Munaweera, Sohaib Maqsood, Najibullah Zadran, Ramesh Mendis, Tharindu Ratnayake, Nuwan Pradeep, Imran Tahir, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne

