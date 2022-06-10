GG vs HH Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Saurashtra T20 2022 , June 10, 7 PM IST

GG vs HH Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Saurashtra T20 2022 match between Gohilwad Gladiators and Halar Heroes: Gohilwad Gladiators will be bidding to make it four in a row in the Saurashtra T20 2022 when they will square off against Halar Heroes.

Gladiators are atop the points table with three wins from as many games. The team registered its third consecutive win by defeating Kutch Warriors by 32 runs. Prerak Mankad was the hero of his team. His knock of 40 runs off 29 balls propelled his side to a total of 167 runs. In the second innings, Jayden Unadkat and Hardik Rathod picked two wickets each to restrict the Warriors to 135 runs.

Coming to Halar Heroes, they are occupying third place with two wins and one loss. Heroes will also have momentum on their side as they thrashed Sorath Lions by four wickets. For Heroes, Aryandev played the leading role as he smacked 52 runs.

Ahead of the match between Gohilwad Gladiators and Halar Heroes, here is everything you need to know:

GG vs HH Telecast

Gohilwad Gladiators vs Halar Heroes game will not be telecast in India

GG vs HH Live Streaming

The Saurashtra T20 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

GG vs HH Match Details

GG vs HH match will be played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium at 7 PM IST on June 10, Friday.

GG vs HH Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Kuldeep Raval

Vice-Captain: Hitendra Jadeja

Suggested Playing XI for GG vs HH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Nihar Vaghela, Snell Patel

Batters: Navneet Vora, Hitendra Jadeja, Raxit Mehta

All-rounders: Parth Chauhan, Kuldeep Raval, Prerak Mankad

Bowlers: Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Yuvraj Chudasama, Shaurya Sanandia

GG vs HH Probable XIs

Gohilwad Gladiators: Fenil Soni, Kuldeep Raval, Yuvraj Chudasama, Shaurya Sanandia, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Nihar Vaghela(wk), Aum Kanabar, Raxit Mehta, Jyot Chhaya, Jaydev Unadkat, Prerak Mankad

Halar Heroes: Hitendra Jadeja, Kunal Karamchandani, Arpit Vasavada (c), Kishan Parmar, Chirag Sisodiya, Snell Patel (wk), Parth Chauhan, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Pranav Nandha, Sunil Yadav, Navneet Vora

