>GG vs JK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Lanka Premier League 2021 match between Jaffna Kings and Galle Gladiators: The Galle Gladiators will take on Jaffna Kings in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2021 final on December 23, 2021 at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota. The Gladiators were the first to reach the final as they earned their spot with a convincing 64-run win against Kings in Qualifier 1. They also had won three matches on the trot before heading into the all-important final.

On the other hand, the Kings took on the Dambulla Giants in the second qualifier after being defeated by Gladiators. They registered a convincing 23-run victory to book a berth in the final. Thisara Perera and Co will aim to exact revenge and come out on top in this crucial encounter.

Both sides look strong on paper, and the summit clash promises to be an exciting contest. Ahead of the match between Jaffna Kings and Galle Gladiators, here is everything you need to now:

>GG vs JK Telecast

The GG vs JK match will be telecasted on Sony Six HD, Sony Six, Sony Ten2 HD, and Sony Ten2 in India.

>GG vs JK Live Streaming

The Jaffna Kings vs Galle Gladiators fixture will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app.

>GG vs JK Match Details

The LPL 2021 Final between Jaffna Kings and Galle Gladiators will be played at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, in Hambantota at 07:30 PM IST on Thursday, December 23.

>GG vs JK Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

>Vice-Captain: Kusal Mendis

>Suggested Playing XI for GG vs JK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeepers: Kusal Mendis, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

>Batters: Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Avishka Fernando

>Allrounders: Samit Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga

>Bowlers: Nuwan Thushara, Maheesh Theekshana, Jayden Seales

>GG vs JK Probable XIs

>Galle Gladiators: Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis (WK), Mohammad Hafeez, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (C), Samit Patel, Sahan Arachchige, Isuru Udana, Anwar Ali, Pulina Tharanga, Mohammad Amir, Nuwan Thushara

>Jaffna Kings: Avishka Fernando, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Ashan Randika, Shoaib Malik, Thisara Perera (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chaturanga de Silva, Jayde Seales, Suranga Lakmal, Maheesh Theekshana

