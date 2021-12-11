GG vs KW Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Lanka Premier League 2021 match, December 11, 03:00 PM IST

>GG vs KW Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Lanka Premier League 2021 match between Galle Gladiators and Kandy Warriors: Galle Gladiators will face Kandy Warriors in the tenth match of the 2021 edition of the Lanka Premier League. The match will be conducted at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo at 03:00 PM IST on December 11, Saturday.

Kandy Warriors haven’t done anything positive in the tournament so far. The team is struggling in the league and has failed to get going. Warriors have lost all their league matches so far to hit the rock-bottom in the points table. Their recent loss in the competition came against Jaffna Kings by 14 runs. The team needs to bring a change in their planning to cause a difference in their fortunes.

Galle Gladiators have fared well in the competition. The team made a winning start by defeating Jaffna Kings in their first match by a massive 54 runs. The team followed it up with one defeat against Colombo Stars and a victory against Kandy Warriors. Gladiators’ last match against Dambulla Giants was washed out due to rain. The team is sitting at second place with five points.

>Ahead of the match between Galle Gladiators and Kandy Warriors; here is everything you need to know:

>GG vs KW Telecast

The GG vs KW match will be telecasted on Sony Six HD, Sony Six, Sony Ten2 HD, and Sony Ten2 channels in India.

>GG vs KW Live Streaming

The Galle Gladiators vs Kandy Warriors fixture will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app.

>GG vs KW Match Details

The match between Galle Gladiators and Kandy Warriors will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo at 03:00 PM IST on December 11, Saturday.

>GG vs KW Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Rovman Powell

Vice-Captain- Bhanuka Rajapaksa

>Suggested Playing XI for GG vs KW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ben Dunk

Batters: Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Rovman Powell

All-rounders: Mohammad Hafeez, Kamindu Mendis, Samit Patel

Bowlers: Al-Amin Hossain, Nuwan Thushara, Noor Ahmad

>GG vs KW Probable XIs:

Galle Gladiators: Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk (wk), Lahiru Madushanka, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Noor Ahmad, Nuwan Thushara, Suminda Lakshan, Samit Patel, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (c)

Kandy Warriors: Kennar Lewis, Charith Asalanka, Rovman Powell, Kamindu Mendis, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Nimesh Vimukthi, Sachindu Colombage, Al-Amin Hossain, Shiraz Ahmed, Angelo Perera (c), Tillakaratne Sampath

