GG vs KW Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Saurashtra T20 2022 match between Gohilwad Gladiators and Kutch Warriors: Kutch Warriors will be playing for pride on Wednesday as they will square off against Gohiwad Gladiators in the Saurashtra T20 2022. Warriors are out of the final race after losing two of their three league games.

The team started the league with two back-to-back losses against Halal Heroes and Sorath Lions. Kutch Warriors registered their first win in their last game by defeating Zalawas Royals by 36 runs. However, they are still placed at the bottom of the points table and will hope to win their last league game on Wednesday.

Coming to Gohilwad Gladiators, they are having a good campaign with two wins from as many games. Gladiators will hope to win both their coming league matches to confirm a slot in the final. Gladiators’ last three-wicket win against Sorath Lions pushed them to the second place in the standings.

Ahead of the match between Gohilwad Gladiators and Kutch Warriors, here is everything you need to know:

GG vs KW Telecast

Gohilwad Gladiators vs Kutch Warriors game will not be telecast in India.

GG vs KW Live Streaming

The Saurashtra T20 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

GG vs KW Match Details

GG vs KW match will be played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium at 3:00 PM IST on June 8, Wednesday.

GG vs KW Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Samarth Vyas

Vice-Captain - Kuldeep Raval

Suggested Playing XI for GG vs KW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Harvik Desai

Batters: Samarth Vyas, Krishnakant Pathak, Raxit Mehta

All-rounders: Jaydev Unadkat, Kuldeep Raval, Prerak Mankad

Bowlers: Kushang Patel, Agnivesh Ayachi, Yuvraj Chudasama, Shaurya Sanandia

GG vs KW Probable XIs:

Gohilwad Gladiators: Shaurya Sanandia, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Nihar Vaghela(wk), Prerak Mankad, Fenil Soni, Kuldeep Raval, Yuvraj Chudasama, Aum Kanabar, Raxit Mehta, Jyot Chhaya, Jaydev Unadkat

Kutch Warriors: Krishnakant Pathak, Alok Ranjan, Harvik Desai(wk), Samarth Vyas, Arth Yadav, Dev Dand, Ramesh Padiyachi, Ruchit Ahir, Vandit Jivrajani, Agnivesh Ayachi, Kushang Patel

