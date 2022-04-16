GG vs SS Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Spice Isle T10 2022, April 17, 12 AM IST

GG vs SS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Spice Isle T10 2022 match between Ginger Generals and Saffron Strikers: Ginger Generals and Saffron Strikers will play against each other for the second time in the Spice Isle T10 2022 on Sunday. The first eliminator match will be hosted at the National Cricket Stadium in St George’s. The first game between the two sides was dominated by Ginger Generals as they secured a win by six wickets.

Batting first in the match, the Strikers scored 100 runs in their ten overs. Lendon Lawrence top-scored for his team with a knock of 46 runs. He was aptly supported by Ryan John who scored 34 runs off 19 balls. The second innings saw a terrific batting performance by the Generals. The team chased the total within 8 overs as the opening batter Kimani Melius smacked 61 runs.

Ginger Generals delivered a fine performance during the league round. They won five of their eight league games to finish the eighth place. Saffron Strikers, on the other hand, could win only three games. Despite having just six points, the team ended up the fourth place. Ginger Generals are the favourites to win the Sunday game and proceed further in the league.

Ahead of the match between Ginger Generals and Saffron Strikers, here is everything you need to know:

GG vs SS Telecast

Ginger Generals vs Saffron Strikers game will not be telecast in India

GG vs SS Live Streaming

The Spice Isle T10 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

GG vs SS Match Details

The match will be played at National Cricket Stadium in St George’s at 12:00 AM IST on April 17, Sunday.

GG vs SS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Roland Cato

Vice-Captain: Mickel Joseph

Suggested Playing XI for GG vs SS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Lendon Lawrence

Batters: Kimani Melius, Roland Cato, Dillon Douglas

All-rounders: Ryan John, Mickel Joseph, Mc Donald Daniel, Johann Jeremiah

Bowlers: Kem Charles, Redhead Nicklaus, Josh Thomas

GG vs SS Probable XIs

Ginger Generals: Denroy Charles, Kimani Melius, Johann Jeremiah, Roland Cato (c), Mc Donald Daniel, Edward Larry, Kimo Peters, Javel St.Paul, Charles Reynold, Redhead Nicklaus, Samuel Charles (wk)

Saffron Strikers: Lendon Lawrence (wk), Heron Campbell, Dillon Douglas, Ryan John (c), Clint Chasteau, Jevon Andrew, Levanghn Lewis, Darius Martin, Josh Thomas, Mickel Joseph, Kem Charles

